B’ville wrestlers rout C-NS, clinch league title

When the Baldwinsville wrestling team makes its way to Cicero-North Syracuse last Saturday for the revamped Section III Dual Meet, it does so with the CNY Counties League regular-season championship secured, plus a tournament title to add to its ledger.

The league clincher came Wednesday night, ironically in a trip to C-NS that predated the Dual Meet by less than 72 hours. Taking the first seven bouts, six of them by pin, the Bees pounded the Northstars 58-26.

They opened at 113 pounds, and Jacob Cavallo immediately got six points by pinning Eric Salenski 35 seconds into the second period. It took 20 fewer seconds for Zach Hahn to pin 120-pound opponent Devan Flood.

It continued at 126 pounds with Jake Naples pinning Zach Sweeney 41 seconds into the third period, with Tyler Patrick (132 pounds) needing 3:46 to finish off Shane McDonald and Jeremy Pond (138 pounds) pinning Jacob Hall in 1;46.

Only at 145 pounds did the pins stop, but even then David Rush nearly got a technical fall in his 13-0 shutout of Anthony Desimone. John Eustice followed at 152 pounds with a fall over Alex Nobles 23 seconds into the third period.

C-NS finally got on the board with wins from Nick Gazzillo (160 pounds) and Alex Lisi (170 pounds), but Dan Fawwaz (182 pounds) got the Bees moving again with his second-period pin over Jack McDonald as Thor Sutphen (195 pounds) pinned Jeremiah Butler in 3:16 and Mike Spicer (285 pounds) needed 63 seconds to pin Reis Spicer.

