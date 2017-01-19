BLUNT BELLE: My blunt idea: CazTV

The other night I was watching my favorite show, “Vanderpump Rules,” and something interesting happened. All of a sudden, the next show came on and I saw my ‘little sister’ from my sorority in Texas on channel 60. I couldn’t believe it! After 10 years, she is a reality TV star. I mean, the content of the show is not very classy, but it is still entertaining.

That got me thinking; what if Cazenovia had a reality show? How amazing would that be?

Let me walk you through it. You see, after only living here for three years, I totally understand how this town works now, and with that understanding I can picture a show being filmed here. Between our weird weather and the dynamics in town, it would be a hit. Here is a perfect example of why and how:

There is this awesome delivery guy who works for a company I won’t name, and a few weeks ago, I asked him to never mention how much stuff I purchase online. (Amazon is amazing.) Anyway, he said to me that my online shopping problem was not even important compared to what he sees around town. Who mails secret gifts to other people, who was at someone else’s house and so on. I almost fell over with shock! Even the nice delivery guy has secrets… I didn’t ask for the scoop, but just knowing he has the dish on things is so interesting.

Gossip is not the only ingredient for a delicious television show. A show needs to have good characters. Well, we have that covered! Between your favorite bartenders and wait staff, to the college kids that keep getting wild and your favorite wealthy retired couple, we have more characters than I can possibly fabricate. Not to mention so many people are “loosely” related to each other, so add that to the mixture.

Let’s talk about the setting for the show. This town has a little bit of everything. The homes range anywhere from big mansions to modest homes. We have a beautiful lake to host boat parties (pan to college kids attending those parties). A few restaurants, two salons, diners and a bowling alley/bar.

Note: So much interesting stuff goes down at “the alley.” I don’t even frequent the place often, but every time I go, it’s almost like watching a TV show. You never know what is going to happen. Who is going to be there or who is going to man the jukebox. (How much country music do ya’ll listen to up here … seriously?) It’s a riot, in a good way. All of that is just a short drive away from a big city that hosts concerts, stand-up comedy and some decent Mexican food.

Maybe I’ll contact my friend and see if they need a new TV show…

Next week’s column will be close to my heart — a rant on what our tax money doesn’t pay for!

