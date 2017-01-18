Salina tax office announces extended hours

Jan 18, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, News, Star Review
Town of Salina
The Town of Salina Tax Department will be open for residents’ convenience for the collection of taxes on Jan. 31. Extended office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Regular office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays.
The due date to pay your taxes without penalty will be Jan. 31, conforming with the law. A partial payment on properties with no delinquent taxes may be paid on or before this date, with the remainder subject to any penalties due. Senior citizens with the senior citizen exemption will have five business days after the due date, extending their due date to Feb. 7. There will be no credit or debit card payments for this collection cycle. If you want a receipt, return your entire tax bill when making your payment by mail or in person.
If you have any questions, contact the office at 451-0840.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
