OUR VIEW: St. Baldrick’s returning to Caz

We have recently received word that the St. Baldrick’s head shaving fundraiser to support children fighting cancer will return to Cazenovia for the fourth consecutive year on Sunday, March 19. And we hope this year’s turnout will be the biggest yet. This amazing event is fun, it’s uplifting and, most of all, it teaches about and raises money for a great cause.

Since the first St. Baldrick’s event in 2005 in New York City, more than $200 million has been raised at head shaving events around the country to fund children’s cancer research. In the last three years, St. Baldrick’s Cazenovia has raised just under $150,000, with nearly 300 people volunteering to have their heads shaved, according to the event organizers. That is an astounding number that should make our community proud.

This year’s event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Burton Street Elementary School, and will once again offer a bake sale, games for kids, a dj, gift basket raffle and lots of head shaving — with all proceeds going to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

We urge everyone to get involved in this great charity event. The best way is to sign up and be a shave to raise money. As event co-organizer Erin Kelly said, “Think of the attention a formerly coiffed, newly bald head can bring to this great cause, especially if you’re a woman.” In fact, she said, women have been the largest individual fundraisers in past Cazenovia events. But anyone to contribute without going bald — make a monetary donation to the event or to an individual, and local businesses are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation of a product or gift certificate that will be raffled off at the event.

For more information on the event, go to stbaldricks.org/events/cazenovia2017 or contact event organizer Erin Kelly at runerin72@gmail.com.

