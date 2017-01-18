Offering healing with light and heat

Caz Infrared Sauna Therapy owner Michael McBane stands next to one of his two infrared saunas. photo by Jason Emerson

New business, Caz Infrared Sauna Therapy, opens in Atwell Mill Annex

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The Atwell Mill building and its Annex have become a de facto medical park in Cazenovia, containing doctors, dentists, chiropractors, medical labs and other medical professionals. Recently, a new health business has opened in the Annex that offers a unique service: infrared sauna therapy.

An infrared sauna is a type of sauna that uses infrared heaters to emit infrared light experienced as radiant heat which is absorbed by the surface of the skin, unlike a traditional sauna that uses heat to warm the air around you, which in turn warms your body. Infrared saunas are billed as offering health benefits including detoxification, relaxation, weight loss, pain relief, joint and muscle support and cardiovascular healing.

“The first time I tried it, I felt like 15 years of CNY winter was pulled out of my bones — it was like a big sigh of relief,” said Michael McBane, owner of the new venture, Caz Infrared Sauna Therapy. “The response [in Cazenovia] has been refreshing to me … people feel kind of how I felt: it’s not what everyone expected, and it was beyond everyone’s expectations.”

McBane, along with his wife Joann and daughter Natalie, opened Caz Infrared Sauna Therapy because they have a passion for helping people, and have spent most of their lives in the hospitality industry. “Serving others is not a job but a passion that creates an on-ramp for life for others,” as McBane wrote on the business website. “As a family we have been privileged to have been given opportunities to cultivate places that allow others to reengage in life.”

The McBanes have worked as innkeepers in towns across the country for the past 25 years, including one year as caretakers and hosts when Notleymere, on East Lake Road in Cazenovia, was a bed and breakfast.

McBane is also an artist and writer, and his business in Cazenovia, called “3 in One,” includes not just the infrared saunas, but also a gallery of his own artwork and a small gift shop.

“I believe that creativity and healing blend together,” he said. “If you put yourself in a creative atmosphere it begins healing.”

Caz Infrared Sauna Therapy has two saunas in separate private rooms. Sauna sessions may be purchased in 30-minute or 45-minute increments. Each sauna also offers chromolight therapy, which is the science of using colors to adjust body vibrations to frequencies that result in health and harmony. Each color possesses frequencies of a specific vibration, and each vibration is related to different physical symptoms. For example, blue light produces relaxation and calm while Indigo is used to address conditions involving the eyes, ears and nose.

“We offer the full spectrum of color to enhance your experience,” McBane said. “These are also vital to the healing process and we can select them according to your need.”

McBane said that while the benefits of infrared sauna therapy continue to be studied, many well-known clinics such as the Mayo Clinic use the process, while people like Dr Oz, Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga have blogged about how infrared is a part of their health.

An article by Dr. Brent A. Bauer on the Mayo Clinic website states that infrared saunas cause reactions, such as vigorous sweating and increased heart rate, similar to those elicited by moderate exercise (mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/consumer-health/expert-answers/infrared-sauna/faq-20057954). “Several studies have looked at using infrared saunas in the treatment of chronic health problems, such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure and rheumatoid arthritis, and found some evidence of benefit,” the article stated. “However, larger and more-rigorous studies are needed to confirm these results. On the other hand, no adverse effects have been reported with infrared saunas. So if you’re considering trying a sauna for relaxation, an infrared sauna might be an option.”

Dr. Josh Axe, a certified doctor of natural medicine, doctor of chiropractic and clinical nutritionist, blogged about infrared saunas and said they “seem to be safe, inexpensive and powerful. These small devices are proving to help many people suffering from pain feel better” (draxe.com/infrared-sauna/). Axe, who regularly works with professional athletes, is an author, syndicated radio host and sought-after speaker and television guest, wrote that “anti-aging effects, increased detoxification, pain reduction, joint and muscle support, and cardiovascular healing are currently where infrared saunas are gaining the most attention. They’re believed to have a parasympathetic healing effect, which means they help the body handle stress better.”

People interested in trying infrared therapy should call to make an appointment. Thirty-minute sessions cost $25, and 40-minute sessions cost $35. They currently do not accept insurance.

Caz Infrared Sauna Therapy is located at 130 1/2 Albany St. in Cazenovia in the Atwell Mill Annex. For more information, call 655-HEAL or visit cazinfrared.com.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story