 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: CazCares thanks community for support in 2016

Jan 18, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: CazCares thanks community for support in 2016

To the editor:

CazCares would like to thank the Cazenovia community for their generous outpouring of support during 2016. Our efforts to provide food and programming to our neighbors were strengthened by your donations. We saw an interest in learning about food insecurity and a willingness to help fight hunger expressed across our entire community. Each time we asked for any donations, whether it was a box of cereal, a can of tuna fish or a warm winter coat, our call was answered.

Thank you to everyone who donated to our annual appeal and to our Christmas program. And thank you also to our outstanding pool of willing volunteers and the many student groups who work with us. We logged over 4,000 hours of volunteer service and look forward to another busy year ahead.

Gigi Redmond, director

CazCares

Comment on this Story

Caz police: Be aware of Chilly Chili road closings
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill