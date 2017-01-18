LETTER: CazCares thanks community for support in 2016

To the editor:

CazCares would like to thank the Cazenovia community for their generous outpouring of support during 2016. Our efforts to provide food and programming to our neighbors were strengthened by your donations. We saw an interest in learning about food insecurity and a willingness to help fight hunger expressed across our entire community. Each time we asked for any donations, whether it was a box of cereal, a can of tuna fish or a warm winter coat, our call was answered.

Thank you to everyone who donated to our annual appeal and to our Christmas program. And thank you also to our outstanding pool of willing volunteers and the many student groups who work with us. We logged over 4,000 hours of volunteer service and look forward to another busy year ahead.

Gigi Redmond, director

CazCares

