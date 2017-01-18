Jewish Community Center of Syracuse receives bomb threat

Jan 18, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
The DeWitt Police Department has reported a bomb threat closed the Jewish Community Center on Thompson Road in DeWitt this morning, and the facility has since been cleared and reopened.
Police say at about 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 18, officers responded to the JCC after a bomb threat was made to the facility. The facility was evacuated and responding police personnel and K-9 units were brought to the scene.
Following an investigation, the scene was cleared and the facility has since reopened.
