Jewish Community Center of Syracuse receives bomb threat

The DeWitt Police Department has reported a bomb threat closed the Jewish Community Center on Thompson Road in DeWitt this morning, and the facility has since been cleared and reopened.

Police say at about 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 18, officers responded to the JCC after a bomb threat was made to the facility. The facility was evacuated and responding police personnel and K-9 units were brought to the scene.

Following an investigation, the scene was cleared and the facility has since reopened.

