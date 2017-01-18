Cazenovia 2017 Winter Festival schedule announced

Cazenovia's 2016 Winter Festival Talent Shows Masters of Ceremony Alli Karmis, far right, and Paige Nardella, far lkeft, along with judges Rich and Katherine Huftalen and Beth Bill Carroll. The Carrolls were also the festival king and queen.

Thursday, Feb. 9

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Winter Festival Art Exhibition. There will be a winter exhibit of art sponsored by Cazenovia Arts beginning on February 1. Stop in during Winter Festival to check it out! Admission is free. Location: Cazenovia Public Library Gallery, 100 Albany St. (Parking behind the library off Riverside Drive).

3 to 8 p.m. — Family Ice Skating, Burton Street Skating Rink – Weather Permitting

Friday, Feb. 10

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Winter Festival Art Show at Cazenovia Public Library. Sponsored by Cazenovia Arts – Admission is free. Cazenovia Public Library Gallery, 100 Albany Street.

3 to 8 p.m. — Family Ice Skating. Burton Street Skating Rink – Weather Permitting

6 to 9 p.m. — L.L. Bean Starlight Snowshoe Tour. Lorenzo State Historical Site – L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery School – llbean.com/adventure. $40 reservation @ 888-552-3261. Call 637-0974 for more details. All gear and refreshments provided. Three-hour snowshoe tour of Lorenzo. Headlamps provided.

7 -9 pm — Winter Festival Talent Show and Opening Ceremony. Cazenovia High School Auditorium – Organized by Project CAFE. Tickets $5 at the door. Proceeds to fund student scholarships. Crowning of King and Queen. Refreshments available at intermission.

Saturday, Feb. 11

7 am to noon — Pancake Breakfast at American Legion

Cazenovia Post 88 will sponsor a pancake, sausage, bacon and egg breakfast accompanied by NY maple syrup, orange juice, coffee and tea. Location: Legion Post Home, Chenango Street.

9 am-12noon — Scholastic Snow Sculpture Construction. Memorial Park area, Albany Street – Judging at noon. Theme: Toys and Games – if snow conditions allow.

Morning-12:30pm — Community Snow Sculpture Competition Throughout the village – Families, community groups or businesses. List of sculptures posted at Common Grounds. Pre-register at 655-9380.

10 am-5 pm — Winter Festival Art Show at Cazenovia Public Library. Sponsored by Cazenovia Arts – Admission is free. Cazenovia Public Library Gallery, 100 Albany St.

10 am-4 pm — Downhill Skiing. Cazenovia Ski Club – the Ski Club will be offering $20 passes – conditions permitting. Visit skicaz.com or call 655-8368 for more information.

10 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m. — L.L. Bean Snowshoeing Discovery Course. Lorenzo State Historical Site – L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery School – llbean.com/adventure. $25 on site or in the store. Call 637-0974 for more details. All gear and refreshments provided. Enjoy a fun and easy way to try out the sport of snowshoeing.

11 am-TBD — Snow Drawings on Cazenovia Lake. Stone Quarry Hill Art Park is excited to bring back artist Sonja Hinrichsen for a second Snow Drawings event. This year the drawing will take place on Cazenovia Lake (weather depending). Tickets to participate in this one of a kind public art making event are $5 for adults and include a free pint from Empire Farm Brewery for those 21 and over. Snowshoes will be available to rent. All ages and abilities welcome. Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Purchase your tickets online at sqhap.org/snowdrawings. Supported by Nelson Odeon and Empire Farm Brewery with aerial images by Falcon View Aerial Photography. Meet at Lakeland Park beginning at 11 a.m.

Noon to 2 pm — Horse Drawn Wagon Rides. By “Telephone Park” 35 Albany St. Free rides around the beautiful Cazenovia Village. Sponsored by the Cazenovia Rotary Club. Donations to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library will be welcomed.

Noon to 7 pm — Family Ice Skating. Burton Street Skating Rink – Weather Permitting

1 to 3 pm — High School Winter Olympics. HS Football Field – Snow volleyball, snow soccer, relays, human dog sled sled race and more.

2 pm — Screening of the movie “Moana.” Sponsored by CACDA and Cazenovia College. Tickets are $6 general admission available at the door starting at 1 pm. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Popcorn provided compliments of the Lions Club. Catherine Cummings Theater, Cazenovia College, Lincklaen Street.

2 to 4 pm — ScrabbleFest – Sponsored by Rotary Club. Cazenovia Public Library Community Room – Free admission. Play scrabble to promote literacy – ages 8 to adult – prizes.

7 to 9 pm — Owl Prowl – Sponsored by Cazenovia Preservation Foundation. The month of February brings mating season for several local species of owl, making it a great time to hear their calls. Follow nature educator Amy Kochem of NY Parks and Rec on a guided night hike through the woods of the Burlingame Trail system and discover whooo’s out there. Meet at the Burlingame Road trail head. Go to cazpreservation.org/events/ for a map and more information.

8 -11 pm — Winterfest Dance. High School Gym – Students of Cazenovia High School and guests only. Admission is $5.

Sunday, Feb. 12

All day — Snow Sculptures. Throughout the village – weather permitting.

10 am-4 pm — Downhill Skiing. Cazenovia Ski Club – the Ski Club will be offering $20 passes – conditions permitting. Visit skicaz.com or call 655-8368 for more information.

10 am-TBD — Fat Bike Race. Empire Farm Brewery and Syracuse Bicycle will team up to offer a Fat Bike race around the property of the Brewery on Rippleton Road. More details to be announced soon.

10:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2 pm — L.L. Bean Snowshoeing Discovery Course. Lorenzo State Historical Site – L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery School – llbean.com/adventure. $25 on site or in the store. Call 637-0974 for more details. All gear and refreshments provided. Enjoy a fun and easy way to try out the sport of snowshoeing.

12 pm-7 pm — Family Ice Skating. Burton Street Ice Skating Rink – Weather Permitting

1 pm — Cazenovia Children’s House Snowflake Run. Emory Avenue – Free 800 meter race around the Village Green for children 12 years and under. Register by Middle School at 12:30 p.m.

2 pm — Chocolate Party at Library. This year’s Chocolate Party will include activities and light refreshments for the entire family to enjoy. Hosted by the Friends of the Library. Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany St. (Parking behind the library off of Riverside Drive). For information call 655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

7 to 9 pm — “Snow Date” for WinterFest Talent Show if postponed from Friday. Cazenovia High School Auditorium – Organized by Project CAFE.

Go to projectcafe.org or cazenoviachamber.com for updates. Please note that all outdoor events are subject to weather conditions.

