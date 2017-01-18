Caz police: Be aware of Chilly Chili road closings

Jan 18, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Festivals and parades, Government
Cazenovia Village Police Chief Michael Hayes would like to remind residents that some village and town roads will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 22, during the annual Chilly Chili 5K road race and those planning to travel or needing to enter or exit driveways between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. that day should plan appropriately.
The race, which starts at 1 p.m., will begin and end at on Liberty Street in the village, near the intersection with Union Street. The event route includes portions of Liberty, Nickerson, Lincklaen, Albany and Sullivan streets, Ten Eyck Avenue and Syosset Drive.
According to race organizers, parking for those participating in the run or attending the after-party in the Cazenovia College athletic center is recommended in the high school parking lot, the St. James church parking lot, the village municipal lot and along village streets. There will be no parking allowed in the college athletic center parking lot.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
