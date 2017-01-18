B’ville schools: 16 VBE sinks test positive for lead

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

Earlier this month, the Baldwinsville Central School District received word that several fixtures at Van Buren Elementary School had tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The tests were conducted in September 2016.

The district announced the results on its website Jan. 6. Fixtures tested at Palmer Elementary School and McNamara Elementary School came in under the legally allowable levels, but 16 sinks at VBE tested above the threshold.

“All of these sources of water are bathroom or classroom sinks that are not typically used as sources of drinking water,” the district said on its website. “The district has installed signs at these sinks in Van Buren to alert students and staff not to use the water for drinking, just for hand washing.”

An informational meeting for parents was held Jan. 11, and the district is forming a remediation plan for the affected fixtures, according to Steve Rosenberger, director of facilities.

“It varies depending on the piping, the fittings and the faucet. We’ll look for suspect components and we’ll tear them out and replace them,” Rosenberger said. “Newer plumbing components today … basically have to be lead-free.”

Rosenberger said the age of the building could contribute to the elevated lead findings, but other buildings in the district are of similar age. VBE was built in 1956.

“Elden is within a year, Durgee is two years newer, Baker is two years older,” Rosenberger said.

As required by state law, the district has informed the Onondaga County Health Department of the lead testing results.

“We’re trying to do our due diligence and follow the regulations that were recently adopted,” Rosenberger said. “We are glad that the regulations were put in place because we are concerned about the water our students drink.”

