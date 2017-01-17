 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Winterfest Talent Show to be held Feb. 10

Jan 17, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Festivals and parades

Winterfest Talent Show to be held Feb. 10

CHS student Eli Hunt won an award for best dancer during last year's WinterFest talent show. submitted photo

The Winterfest Talent Show will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, in the high school auditorium. If by chance there is a snow day throughout the school district on Friday, the show will be rescheduled to 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Project CAFE students have been busy planning the annual show. Community members and students unite to watch the talents of our community. Last year, the talent consisted of mostly singers and dancers. This year, the Allure Dance Studio will make an appearance as one of the acts. Many other talents are encouraged such as musicians, magicians, comedians and jugglers.

Prizes are awarded to the top acts by the judges: the “King and Queen of Winterfest.”

Anyone interested in participating in the Winterfest Talent Show should contact either Megan Henderson (mjh.megan@yahoo.com) or Colleen Karmis (ckarmis@fmschools.org).

Proceeds from the show benefit scholarships for graduating Project CAFE student leaders.

Comment on this Story

Marcellus Library brings books and snowmen together
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill