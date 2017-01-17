Marcellus Library brings books and snowmen together

So you want to build a snowman

Do you want to build a snowman…out of books? Check out this spectacular snowman built out of books in the foyer of the Marcellus Free Library built by Friends group members Paulette Quinn and Audrey Kearney. It is awesome. The Book Nook is a used book shop within the Marcellus Library selling gently used books for great prices! Plan to visit soon. The Book Nook is in operation during regular library hours. Something for everyone and all funds raised go to supporting the library.

