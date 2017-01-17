LETTER: Thanks for support of Common Grounds delay day event

 

To the editor:

While January 11 dawned with icy roads and diamond-like landscapes, prompting an emergency two-hour delay for Cazenovia Central Schools, the following day brought spring-like temperatures for CCS’s planned two-hr. delay, designated as such for staff development purposes. Rather than “sleeping in,” 10 students met seven adult volunteers to have breakfast at Dave’s Diner followed by playing board games during the 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. timeframe.

Adult volunteers in attendance for the event were Caroline Cargo, Margy Clancy, Bill Danehy, Patsy Hagan, Jeanne King, Diane Ryan and Peter Winnewisser. Special thanks to each of them for sharing their time to personally interact with our younger community members.

Additional thanks to the staff of Dave’s Diner for serving the adult/student pairs (the snowman pancakes were a big hit!) and the CCS Transportation Department for arranging a bus pick-up location near Common Grounds for the Burton Street students.

Common Grounds looks forward to planning additional multi-generational events and welcomes ideas for cultivating community in Cazenovia.

Kelli Johnson, Community Director

Common Grounds

