Letter: Still concerned over Fayetteville Free Library budget

To the editor:

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5:15 p.m., the board of the Fayetteville Free Library will begin its meeting, presumably to approve a 2017 budget, to be voted on by the F-M community in May. I hope the budget will respect — and reflect — the NYS tax cap of .68 percent, as opposed to the previously proposed raise of 6 percent.

I’ve been privileged over the last year to work with a growing number of Fayetteville and Manlius residents on understanding FFL operations. We are working and retired residents, including former library board members and chairs, who use and love the library. Personally, I was thrilled at how students and others spoke so compellingly at the Dec. 13 board meeting about how the FFL has positively affected their lives. It was positive civic discourse about the impact a good library should have, and I agree wholeheartedly.

I am disturbed, however, at facts and questionable practices that have emerged from the study group’s extensive research, most having to do with governance and fiduciary responsibility. These include and are by no means limited to:

•A radically reduced number of board members (from 15 in 2007 — including village liaison, to five today — no liaison), with seats long going unfilled (e.g., treasurer position has been empty since June, with the board president acting as interim), no appointment procedures and oversight committees diminishing to zero.

•The fact that the FFL has one of the smallest service areas in the county, but the largest operating cost per capita.

•A history of budgets significantly exceeding the New York state tax cap.

•No public revelation or real discussion of how the nearly $2 million proposed budget will be spent.

Perhaps most perplexing is the secrecy we’ve encountered as we have sought information. For months, we have asked for past minutes to no avail. We have relied on public sources — federal 990 reports, New York state and state library databases — for data because we have been refused locally. Public comments are strictly limited at board meetings, so we have, per board request, submitted questions in writing, but many of those have gone unanswered.

One of my colleagues in the study group, who has done truly impressive research, has said repeatedly, “Things just don’t make sense.”

As F-M residents, we use and love the library. As taxpayers, we are looking for sense.

Anne Messenger

Manlius

