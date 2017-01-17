free tax preparation program offered in Madison County

Appointments beginning in February for families earning $54,000 or less annually

Beginning in February, daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays through VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) at the Madison County Department of Social Services and several other locations throughout Madison County.

Residents who earned less than $54,000 in 2016 can work with trained community volunteers to help file income taxes as well as assist with special credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Tax Credit and Credit for the Elderly for which people may qualify.

Before calling for an appointment, be sure you have all tax documents and information available for review. Important documents include the following (a full list may be found at irs.gov/vita):

Photo proof of identification.

Social Security cards.

Wage and earning statement(s) Forms W-2, W-2G, and 1099-R, from all employers.

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099).

Copies of prior year federal and state returns, if available.

Form 1099-G, if applicable.

Form 1095-A/1095-B/1095-C (Health Insurance Marketplace Statement), if applicable.

Both spouses must be present to sign joint returns.

In Madison County, appointments will be available at Department of Social Services in Wampsville and at outreach sites. To arrange an appointment, call Community Action Partnership for Madison County at 697-3588, ext. 17.

If you are a senior citizen age 60 or older, you are eligible for free tax return preparation regardless of income. For an appointment in Madison County, call Madison County Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program at 684-3001.

For individuals and families with household incomes of $62,000 or less, MyFreeTaxes.com can provide free online federal and state tax preparation and filing assistance.

