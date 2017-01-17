DeWitt, Manlius police officers receive awards

DeWitt police Sergeant Brenton J. White, second from right, received the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Award from the Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board during the board’s 29th Annual Recognition Ceremony on Jan. 11. (Courtesy DeWitt Police Department)

Members of the DeWitt and Manlius police departments recently received awards from the Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board during the board’s 29th Annual Recognition Ceremony on Jan. 11.

DeWitt police Sergeant Brenton J. White received the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Award after a July 2016 traffic stop from which a simple traffic infraction evolved into a detailed investigation that led to charges for cocaine possession and the manufacturing/embossing of fraudulent credit cards. His traffic stop, keen observations and detailed written confessions helped solve felony criminal cases in several jurisdictions across Central New York, according to a statement from the department.

Town of Manlius Police Officer Shawn Gwilt received the Speed Awareness Enforcement Award while Officer Ross Carnie received the Occupant Protection Enforcement Award. This is the second consecutive year winning these awards for both officers, in their respective category.

