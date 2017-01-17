Cazenovia wrestlers host annual tournament

Jacob Wells’ victory in the 106-pound division helped the Cazenovia wrestling team to an eighth-place finish in a 17-team field in the Lakers’ own invitational meet held last Saturday at Buckley Gym.

Wells started out in the quarterfinals with a 45-second pin over Auburn’s James Grimes. A tough semifinal with Indian River’s Lucas VanTassel followed, but Wells won 7-4, and got to the final, where he shut down Fayetteville-Manlius’ Braden Florczyk and claimed a 7-2 decision.

No other Lakers wrestler made it to the final round, with Will Khalil taking fourth place at 126 pounds after reaching the consolation bracket final before falling to B’ville’s Jake Naples. But three Cazenovia competitors had fifth-place efforts.

Matt McLaughlin was fifth at 132 pounds when Auburn’s Justin Marulb had to forfeit, and another forfeit at 138 pounds gave the Lakers’ Patrick Nourse fifth place over the Maroons’ Hunter Duger. Will Shephard had to wrestle for fifth place at 126 pounds, but got it by beating Watertown IHC’s Nello Altieri 4-1.

Baldwinsville, with 197.5 points, won the team title, edging out Adirondack (188 points) to get to first place as Jeremy Pond (138) and Dan Fawazz (182 pounds) claimed individual titles for the Bees while four others – Zach Hahn (120 pounds), Tyler Patrick (132), David Rush (145 pounds) and Mike Spicer (285 pounds) – had second-place finishes.

Chittenango took part that same day in the Red Devil Invitational at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where with 95 points the Bears landed in sixth place amid a 23-team field as Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville (168 points) edged Mexico (167 points) by a single point for team honors.

Antonio Cutrie won the title at 220 pounds, pinning Gunnar Holmberg (Central Valley) in 61 seconds in the semifinals before shutting out Mexico’s Mike Ladd 6-0 in the finals. Connor Fredericks (170 pounds) pinned Mexico’s Jaden Allen to reach his final but dropped a close 3-1 match to BGAH’s Austin Carr a round later and settled for second place.

Isaiah Prado finished third at 182 pounds when he pinned Dolgeville’s Riley Beaulieu in 93 second s in his consolation bracket final. Cory Fredericks’ 46-second fall over Central Valley’s James Petucci put him in fifth place at 195 pounds as Peyton Denney got sixth place at 99 pounds.

