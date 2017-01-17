Boys Lakers finish fifth at John Arcaro Invitational

The Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team’s improvement continued to show in the Jan. 14 afternoon session of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational held at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.

With 47 points, the Lakers edged out Nottingham (46 points) for that top-five spot as Liverpool, with 125.5 points, held off Fayetteville-Manlius (109.5 points) to finish in front.

In the 4×200 relay, Cazenovia went to the top spot as Alec Boone, Sean McPherson, James Pavelchak and Ray Satchwell posted one minute, 38.64 seconds, just enough to get ahead of runner-up F-M, who was second in 1:38.90.

Boone went on to take third place in the long jump, going 19 feet 1 ¾ inches, while Satchwell had a sixth-place triple jump of 36’9 ¾” and McPherson gained sixth place in the 300-meter dash in 38.50 seconds.

Noah DeRochie, Cormac Race, Jacob Olkowski and Zach Wendel went 9:44.34 in the 4×800 relay to get fourth place. Justin Gagnon took fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.13 seconds, while Olkowski was sixth in 9.41 seconds before an eighth-place pole vault clearance of 9 feet.

In the throwing events, Angelo Annotto climbed to fourth place in the weight throw, heaving it 38’3 ½”. Will Kmetz got seventh place in the shot put with a throw of 38’10 ¼” as Collin Killany cleared 5’3” to tie for sixth in the high jump.

Chittenango took part in the morning session of the Jan. 14 Arcaro meet and earned 32 points on the boys side to finish eighth in a 13-team field. Mike Capeling provided the big highlight when he won the 1,000 in 2:41.22, more than a second ahead of Baldwinsville’s Adam Davis (2:42.22).

Nick Stanton also contended, in the long jump, going 19’4 ½” to finish second behind Weedsport’s Steven Gilfus, who went 20’1 ½”. Brady Lewis got eighth place in the weight throw with a toss of 37’2 ½”, while Joe Mosack was 10th in the weight throw.

Ersilio Cerminero, who was eighth in the 1,000 in 2:54.42, made his way to sixth place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:40.03, with Matt Morak ninth and Dave Gratien 10th. Jacob Blaszkow finished 10th in the 600 in 1;34.89 as Morak, Nick Stanton, Jacobi Dwyer and Caleb Prenoveau got fifth place in the 4×200 in 1:43.07.

The girls Bears had just one point from McKayla Capeling, Sarah Gratien, Lailah Emad and Alex Rheaume, who were eighth in the 4×400 relay in 5:13.18.. Mia Morgillo was ninth in the long jump (13’1 ½”) and 10th in the 55 hurdles as Capeling took 11th place in the 1,000.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story