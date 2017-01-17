2017 Madison County Travel Guide now available

Madison County Tourism, the county’s official tourism promotion agency, announced that the 2017 Madison County Travel Guide is now available. The 44-page guide, which features a scenic shot of the Colgate Inn and downtown Hamilton on the cover, presents visitors with comprehensive sections on attractions, craft beverages, dining, recreation, lodging, events, shopping and other opportunities.

“The guide is a useful tool for area businesses making recommendations to our visitors about places to stay, dine and things to see and do,” said Dr. Joan Johnson, president of Madison County Tourism. “The guide’s main purpose is to draw visitors from far and wide to the county. To that end, we’ve written ‘Central New York’ across the top of the cover so that people everywhere can visualize where our county is located and connect with our destination immediately.”

Madison County Tourism will distribute 35,000 copies of the guide at numerous visitor information centers and kiosks throughout the state and county. Plus, the guides will be distributed at more than a dozen trade shows in the U.S. and Canada in addition to being mailed to inquiring visitors upon request.

Tourism is a vital industry in Madison County. According to data from Tourism Economics, visitors spent $84.5 million in Madison County in 2015. This spending generated $5.8 million in local taxes, which saved the average household $389 and sustained more than 2,000 jobs in the county.

The guide was produced by Keegan Associates of Cortland and printed by Kenyon Press of Sherburne.

To receive a free copy of the 2017 Madison County Travel Guide, visit madisontourism.com or call 684-7320

