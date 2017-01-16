Ronald McDonald House names local students to advisory board

Local students named to Ronald McDonald House advisory board

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central New York has named five local students to its 2017 Youth Advisory Board, including Hope Allyn, a sophomore at Skaneateles High School; Luc Jerome, a sophomore at C.W. Baker High School; Caitlyn Krahling, a sophomore at Westhill Senior High School; Eric Leubner, a freshman at West Genesee High School; and Noah Ravas, a sophomore at C.W. Baker High School.

The students join three other members currently on the board, including Abbey Bombard, a junior at Bishop Ludden Junior-Senior High School; Erica Byrne, a senior at Skaneateles High School; and Alexis Martin, a junior at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

The mission of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York Youth Advisory Board is to create projects that educate young people about the value of philanthropy and volunteerism in the community. As a group, the board plans and conducts fundraising events, community events and volunteer activities that raise awareness and funds for the organization.

“The Youth Advisory Board works together to help ensure that we continue to keep families close and together at the CNY Ronald McDonald House,” said Beth Trunfio, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY. “Whether they are planning events, volunteering at one of our annual fundraisers or preparing a meal for our guest families, the students are an integral part of our organization and help raise awareness for our mission among their peers and local communities.”

The Youth Advisory Board is led by its volunteer advisor, Garry Payne, a former president of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central New York Board of Directors. For more information about the Youth Advisory Board, or to learn how to join, please call 315-476-1027 or email volunteer@rmhcny.org.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central New York: Ronald McDonald House Charities of CNY operates the CNY Ronald McDonald House 24 hours a day, year-round as a “home away from home” for families whose children are hospitalized with serious illnesses or injuries. For just $25 a night per family, the House provides the convenience of a comfortable room and warm bed, a home-cooked meal, and support and compassion. The fully accessible Ronald McDonald House allows the organization to help keep even more families with seriously ill children together. For more information or to donate, visit rmhcny.org.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story