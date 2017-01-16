Lion’s Club to hold fundraiser to bring Rachel’s Challenge to Cazenovia

The Cazenovia Lions Club is holding a fundraiser in March to reimburse the Cazenovia school district for the costs of presenting the Rachel’s Challenge program to the community on Jan. 31. The fundraiser will be the Cazenovia Lions Club’s project to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lions Club International, the parent organization.

“The Lions Club is very interested in youth and very interested in supporting the community, and we thought this was a great community program,” said Tom Long, Lions Club member and co-chair of the Rachel’s Challenge fundraiser. “It really struck a chord with a lot of the members and got their full support.”

The pro-kindness, anti-violence program Rachel’s Challenge will be presented to Cazenovia middle and high school students and community members on Jan. 31 at the high school. The school district has paid for the program up front, and the Lions Club fundraiser will be used to reimburse the district. The club’s goal is $7,000.

“Rachel’s Challenge is not just a one-year thing, it will be an ongoing project,” said Tim Crouch, Lions Club member and co-chair of the Rachel’s Challenge fundraiser. “If we are able to raise more than our goal, that money will be designated to Rachel’s Challenge and be donated to the school district.”

The Lions Club fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Cazenovia. There will be hors d’oeuvres, dinner, raffles, a silent auction and music and song provided by Cazenovia High School musicians and chamber choir members. There will also be student presentations about Rachel’s Challenge.

Tickets to the event are $60 per individual or $400 for a table of eight. Tickets go on sale in February and can be purchased from any Cazenovia Lions Club member.

Sponsorships are still available for the event and the Lions Club is actively seeking raffle and silent auction item donations from local businesses.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Tom Long at LongTomCarol@aol.com. Information can also be found on the Lions Club website at e-clubhouse.org/sites/cazenovia.

