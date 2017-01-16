 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Delay Day breakfast a successful new venture

Jan 16, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits

Delay Day breakfast a successful new venture

Jayce Hyatt and Margy Clancy play a game of checkers during the Common Grounds delay day event. submitted photo

Delightful interactions among seniors and grade school students were in abundance at the inaugural Delay Day Breakfast at Common Grounds on January 12th, a day designated as a planned delay day for the Cazenovia Central School District. Common Grounds, in collaboration with Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS), offered the opportunity for elementary and middle school students to have breakfast and play some board games with a local senior community member.

“Parents of grade school students responded very enthusiastically to the concept and we easily filled the openings to capacity,” stated Kelli Johnson, director at Common Grounds. “Due to the positive response from parents, children, and volunteers, we plan to offer the opportunity again on April 13th and may offer a ‘Lunch and Games’ on upcoming half days of school in February and March.”

“The two boys I enjoyed breakfast with were such respectful young gentlemen and taught me how to play the board game Battleship. It was so much fun and I look forward to the next time school has a shortened day,” stated adult volunteer Jeanne King.

Publicity and registration for this event were made possible by RecDesk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center,” which can be found at https://cazenovia.recdesk.com/community.

For more information about RecDesk or Common Grounds, contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com.

Comment on this Story

Lion’s Club to hold fundraiser to bring Rachel’s Challenge to Cazenovia
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill