Delay Day breakfast a successful new venture

Jan 16, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits
Jayce Hyatt and Margy Clancy play a game of checkers during the Common Grounds delay day event. submitted photo
Delightful interactions among seniors and grade school students were in abundance at the inaugural Delay Day Breakfast at Common Grounds on January 12th, a day designated as a planned delay day for the Cazenovia Central School District. Common Grounds, in collaboration with Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS), offered the opportunity for elementary and middle school students to have breakfast and play some board games with a local senior community member.
“Parents of grade school students responded very enthusiastically to the concept and we easily filled the openings to capacity,” stated Kelli Johnson, director at Common Grounds. “Due to the positive response from parents, children, and volunteers, we plan to offer the opportunity again on April 13th and may offer a ‘Lunch and Games’ on upcoming half days of school in February and March.”
“The two boys I enjoyed breakfast with were such respectful young gentlemen and taught me how to play the board game Battleship. It was so much fun and I look forward to the next time school has a shortened day,” stated adult volunteer Jeanne King.
Publicity and registration for this event were made possible by RecDesk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center,” which can be found at https://cazenovia.recdesk.com/community.
For more information about RecDesk or Common Grounds, contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jan 16, 2017 0
Jan 16, 2017 0
Jan 16, 2017 0
Jan 14, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jan 16, 2017
Jan 16, 2017
Jan 16, 2017