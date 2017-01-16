Delay Day breakfast a successful new venture

Jayce Hyatt and Margy Clancy play a game of checkers during the Common Grounds delay day event. submitted photo

Delightful interactions among seniors and grade school students were in abundance at the inaugural Delay Day Breakfast at Common Grounds on January 12th, a day designated as a planned delay day for the Cazenovia Central School District. Common Grounds, in collaboration with Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS), offered the opportunity for elementary and middle school students to have breakfast and play some board games with a local senior community member.

“Parents of grade school students responded very enthusiastically to the concept and we easily filled the openings to capacity,” stated Kelli Johnson, director at Common Grounds. “Due to the positive response from parents, children, and volunteers, we plan to offer the opportunity again on April 13th and may offer a ‘Lunch and Games’ on upcoming half days of school in February and March.”

“The two boys I enjoyed breakfast with were such respectful young gentlemen and taught me how to play the board game Battleship. It was so much fun and I look forward to the next time school has a shortened day,” stated adult volunteer Jeanne King.

Publicity and registration for this event were made possible by RecDesk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center,” which can be found at https://cazenovia.recdesk.com/community.

For more information about RecDesk or Common Grounds, contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story