Area Police Blotters – Week of Jan. 6 to 13

Cazenovia Police Department

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

Failure to notify DMV if address change: 1

Improper seat belt: 2

Sidewings not transparent: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 7

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

Unregistered trailer: 2

Cazenovia police are currently investigating a reported vandalism and theft that occurred on Jan. 8 on William Street. According to police, a privately owned Chevy Spark automobile had all four of its tired slashed, the interior vandalized and a wallet and all its contents stolen.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

