Area Police Blotters – Week of Jan. 6 to 13

Jan 16, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1
Failure to stop at stop sign: 1
Failure to notify DMV if address change: 1
Improper seat belt: 2
Sidewings not transparent: 1
Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 1
Unlicensed operator: 1
Uninspected motor vehicle: 7
Unregistered motor vehicle: 2
Unregistered trailer: 2
Investigations:
Cazenovia police are currently investigating a reported vandalism and theft that occurred on Jan. 8 on William Street. According to police, a privately owned Chevy Spark automobile had all four of its tired slashed, the interior vandalized and a wallet and all its contents stolen.
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
