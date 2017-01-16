 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Area Police Blotters – Week of Jan. 6 to 13

Jan 16, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime

Area Police Blotters – Week of Jan. 6 to 13

Cazenovia Police Department

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree: 1

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

Failure to notify DMV if address change: 1

Improper seat belt: 2

Sidewings not transparent: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Uninspected motor vehicle: 7

Unregistered motor vehicle: 2

Unregistered trailer: 2

Investigations:

Cazenovia police are currently investigating a reported vandalism and theft that occurred on Jan. 8 on William Street. According to police, a privately owned Chevy Spark automobile had all four of its tired slashed, the interior vandalized and a wallet and all its contents stolen.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Comment on this Story

Delay Day breakfast a successful new venture
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill