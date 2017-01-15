Warriors topple Corcoran at Zebra Classic

As of now, the battle for first place in boys basketball in the CNY Counties League between Liverpool and West Genesee remains unresolved, but they are keeping their eyes on each other.

The postponement of last Tuesday’s showdown between the Wildcats and Warriors led to a schedule change. Now the two sides will meet at Liverpool on Jan. 24 and then reunite two weeks later in Camillus

In the meantime, both of them would appear Saturday in the Pathfinder Bank Zebra Classic at Le Moyne College’s newly renovated Henninger Athletic Center. Going first, West Genesee, unbeaten and no. 22 in the state Class AA rankings, made a major statement, defeating state no. 9-ranked Shenendehowa 77-58.

Then it was Liverpool’s turn, as it hosted Corcoran. A big mid-game surge, led by senior forward Cooper Chaffee, helped the Warriors stay unbeaten in league play as it pulled away for a 74-57 victory over the Cougars.

A fast early pace didn’t scare Corcoran, who wore throwback jerseys of Onondaga Valley Academy and grabbed a 19-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Even as Liverpool roared back and, helped by eight points by Devan Mederios in the second quarter, led, 37-31, by halftime, it was still vulnerable. Then the Warriors pressed and stretched out its lead during a four-minute stretch where Cooper Chaffee scored six points.

That alone topped Chaffee’s season average, but the senior forward was far from done, continuing to add baskets until he finished with a career-best 22 points that helped Liverpool maintain a double-digit edge through most of the second half.

Charles Pride got 13 points, while Mederios finished with nine points and Naz Johnson added six points. Corcoran’s Jahaad Henry led his side with 18 points as Tyrice Williams and Daimarr Miller got 10 points apiece.

Halfway through its regular season, the Warriors are 5-0 in league play and 6-4 overall. Before hosting West Genesee, Liverpool would need to get through road games this week at Fayetteville-Manlius and Baldwinsville.

