The Book Beat: Top ten fiction titles of 2016

By Brian Abbott

Contributing Writer

You might be interested to know what books DeWitt Community Library patrons were reading in 2016. These 10 fiction titles were the most checked out and read books of the last year. How many did you read?

1. “The Guilty,” by David Baldacci.

In the fourth book of the Will Robie Series, Will faces a crisis when his father is arrested for murder.

2. “Alert,” by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge.

NYPD Detective Michael Bennet and FBI agent Emily Parker race against the clock to save New York City after two high-tech attacks and an assassination.

3. “NYPD Red 4,” by James Patterson and Marshall Karp.

In the follow up to “NYPD Red 3” (landing on last year’s top reads list at number five), the elite task force known as NYPD Red investigate a murder and robbery at a glitzy movie premiere.

4. “The Last Mile,” by David Baldacci.

Amos Decker returns to take a closer look at the case of a convicted murderer on death row whose tragic circumstances mirror Decker’s own history.

5. “The Crossing,” by Michael Connelly.

Harry Bosch teams up with Mickey Haller to unravel an ironclad case against Haller’s latest client, a former gang member accused of rape and murder.

6. “Family Jewels,” by Stuart Woods.

In his 37th case, Stone Barrington probes into his latest client’s life after she’s involved in two lethal cases.

7. “Private Paris,” by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan.

Jack Morgan is in Paris to track down his client’s missing granddaughter who may or may not have a connection to a string of murders targeting France’s cultural elite.

8. “Cross Justice,” by James Patterson.

In Alex Cross’ 23rd case, Cross returns to his hometown in North Carolina to help exonerate his cousin who has been accused of an unthinkable murder.

9. “The Murder House,” by James Patterson and David Ellis.

A multi-million dollar beachfront estate in the Hamptons was the scene of a series of depraved murders that have never been solved. Now someone is staging a new crime at the infamous house.

10. “Fool Me Once,” by Harlan Coben.

A special ops pilot’s world is turned inside out when her nanny cam captures images of her two-year-old daughter playing with her husband who was murdered two weeks prior.

These books and more by these authors are available through the DeWitt Community Library’s catalog in either print or ebook format. Stop by the library to reserve a copy or discover other reading suggestions. Books may be reserved by phone (315-446-3578) or by visiting the library’s website, dewlib.org.

