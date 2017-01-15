Liverpool beats F-M for Arcaro Invitational title

Each of the Liverpool indoor track and field teams would go up against Fayetteville-Manlius during last Saturday’s afternoon session of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The boys Warriors would prevail, earning 125.5 points to the Hornets’ 109.5, and the Liverpool girls had a strong showing, too, with 105 points to finish runner-up behind unbeaten F-M’s 142-point total.

Stephen Schulz roared to a winning time of four minutes, 21.72 seconds in the mile, well clear of Jamesville-DeWitt’s Patrick Dye (4:32.69) and the field, and went on to win the 600-meter run in 1:24.82, a race where Mike Mahan finished fourth in 1:29.11.

Josh Hickmott claimed the 1,000-meter run in 2:44.49, holding off Marcellus’ Sean Raymond (2:45.81), with Emil Videman fifth in 2:54.09. In the 4×800 relay, Hickmott, Videman, T.J. Praschunas and Nathan Reeves went 8:51.75 to beat F-M (9:33.45) by more than 42 seconds.

Paul Dewan gave the Warriors a first-place finish in the triple jump, going 41 feet 6 1/2 inches as no one else broke 40 feet. Dewan added a fifth-place long jump of 18’5″.

Brandon Mayfield, in 6.74 seconds, was runner-up in the 55-meter dash to Nottingham’s Shaheed Basker-Dickerson (6.73 seconds) by one-hundredth of a second as Khalil Wailes was sixth in 6.93 seconds, but improved to fourth place in the 300-meter dash in 37.70 seconds.

Arthur Bittel was third in the shot put with a heave of 41’9 1/2″ and also got third place in the weight throw with a toss of 39’11 1/2″ as Jacob Barnes (34’8″) was sixth.

Tyler Goss made his way to third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.98 seconds as James Gaffney tied for fourth in the high jump, clearing 5’6″, and was fourth (10’6″) in the pole vault ahead of Goss in seventh place. Cullen McLaughlin needed 10:52.79 to gain sixth place in the 3,200-meter run. as the Warriors were seventh in the 4×200 relay in 1:48.80.

On the girls side, Liverpool’s Marissa Baskin was inches ahead of Syracuse ITC’s Fannie Kumeh at the finish line, 7.622 seconds to Kumeh’s 7.624. Baskin also recorded a fourth-place triple jump of 31’3″.

Meghan Milazzo, by clearing 5 feet 1 inch, edged Jamesville-DeWitt’s Laetticia Bazile (5 feet) in the high jump as Alexia Ostrander was seventh, clearing 4’8″. Kelley Townley then claimed the pole vault by clearing 10 feet to edge Westhill-Bishop Ludden’s Noelle Coolican (9’9″) for the top spot.

Trinity Gray earned a victory in the shot put with a throw of 32’1″, more than four feet ahead of the field. In the weight throw, Gray tossed it 25’10” for second place as Sinedu Haley was third with a toss of 25’7 1/2″.

Abby Haley, Kierra Richardson, Anne Gullo and Sophia Princeposted a time of 4:26 flat in the 4×400 relay to finish second behind F-M’s 4:11.64. Windsor Ardner, Colleen Tifft, Abby Brancato and Sarah Sedlock got third place in the 4×800 in 10:34.05.

Natalie Kurz ran to third place in the 1,000 in 3:13.45. Ardner (5:12.50) and Madison Neuner (5:13.59) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 1,500-meter run. Haley, eighth in the 600, also was fourth in the 55 hurdles in 9.67 seconds, with Kali Hayes seventh in exactly 10 seconds.

Mallory Woytowicz was sixth in the 3,000-meter run in 12:11.80 and Tahje McDonald was sixth (47.37 seconds) in the 300 and Richardson was eighth in the long jump.

