Indoor track Mustangs, Warriors compete at Arcaro meet

During last Saturday’s afternoon session of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational, indoor track and field teams from Marcellus and Westhill-Bishop Ludden competed against each other, along with a tough group of large-school powers like Fayetteville-Manlius, Liverpool and Jamesville-DeWitt.

The boys Mustangs did quite well, finishing third with 64 points as the Warriors got 42 points for seventh place. The girls meet saw Westhill-Ludden get 55 points for fifth place ahead of Marcellus, who was seventh with 29.5 points.

Sean Raymond starred for the boys Mustangs, peaking in the high jump as he cleared 6 feet 2 inches, four inches ahead of the field. Caleb Wetherell contended in the triple jump, his leap of 39’9″ putting him second behind Liverpool’s Paul Dewan (41’6 1/2″).

In the 1,000-meter run, Raymond, in 2:45.81, got second place behind Liverpool’s Josh Hickmott (2:44.49) asMatt Strempel recorded a third-place time of 4:48.53. Raymond also finished fourth in the long jump, going 18 feet 8 1/2 inches.

Ethan Mosure, who took seventh place in the mile (4:56.36), was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:44.80, just ahead of Joe Riccardi (10:53.69) in seventh place. Mike Provvidenti (1:29.51) beat out Strempel (1:29.84) for fifth place in the 600-meter run.

Sean Corbett was responsible for 18 of Westhill-Ludden’s points by nearly sweeping the throwing events, starting with a winning weight throw of 44’2 1/2″ as Marcellus’ Luke Norstad (36’1″) got fifth place. Corbett was also second (44’9 3/4″) behind Nottingham’s Jaleel Barry (55’10 1/4″) in the shot put.

Evan Watt added his own victory in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet with fewer misses than Marcellus’ Sam Stearns, who settled for second place as the Warriors’ Ben Eassa (10 feet) finished sixth.

In the 4×800 relay, Westhill-Ludden’s quartet of Jake Suddaby, Mike Ferrara, Brendan Rewakowski and Cal Niezabytowski finished third in 9:39.21, by far the Warriors’ best finish in a race during this meet.

Westhill-Ludden’s girls got most of its points from field events, starting in the weight throw, where Bella Lavigne won it with a toss of 27’7″. Kayla Helfeld was seventh, to go with a fifth-place finish in the shot put.

Noelle Coolican cleared 9’9″ for second place in the pole vault, just behind Liverpool’s Kelly Townley (10 feet) as Lavigne was fifth (7’6″) and Ashley Heffernan (7 feet) was sixth. Zoe Fortin got to sixth place in the long jump, going 14’10 1/2″.

Alyssa Holstein earned third place in the 55 hurdles in 9.64 seconds. Westhill-Ludden took fourth place in the 4×800 in 11:24.77. Fortin, Katherine Evans, Maura McAnaney and Reilly Geer were third in the 4×400 in 4:29.60, with Marcellus (4:47.03) in sixth place as McAnaney also got sixth place (1:52.82) in the 600.

As for the Marcellus girls, Mary-Catherine Coon needed 7.76 seconds to finish fourth in the 55-meter dash and was part of the Mustangs’ 4×200 team that finished fifth in 2:01.07, three spots ahead of Westhill-Ludden.

Grace Coon was fifth in the 300 in 47.33 seconds, but improved to fourth place in the high jump, just behind her sister, though both of them cleared 4’10”.

During the morning session of the Arcaro Invitational, Jordan-Elbridge took part and finished sixth out of 13 sides in the girls portion with 33 points while picking up 17 points for ninth place in the boys portion.

Theresa Dristle won the girls pole vault for J-E, clearing 7’6″. Emma Burns made it to third place in the 1,000 in 3:26.55, with Kyler Langhorn seventh. Madi Hatt got fifth place in the 300 in 46.42 seconds.

Burns, Langhorn, Mary Elizabeth Dristle and Theresa Dristle finished third in the 4×800 in 10:43.25. Mary Elizabeth Dristle (5:37.70) beat out Theresa Dristle (5:39.19) for sixth place in the 1,500.

J-E’s boys team featured Ethan Kinney, who was fourth in the 300 in 38.68 seconds as Ethan Madden got sixth place (17’9″) in the long jump and Nathan Jennings cleared 9 feet for seventh place in the pole vault.

The Eagles also had Ryan Chiaramonte, Logan Kinney, Ethan Kinney and Matt Sheldon take fifth place in the 4×800 in 9:29.79, with the Eagles also seventh in the 4×200 and eighth in the 4×400.

