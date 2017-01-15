Girls indoor track Hornets top J-D at Arcaro meet

During the afternoon session of last Saturday’s John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena, indoor track and field teams from Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt were paired together.

Once again, the girls Hornets prevailed in its division with 142 points, with the Red Rams (96 points) third behind Liverpool (105 points) in second place. In the boys Arcaro meet, F-M was second with 109.5 points and J-D got third place with 89 points behind Liverpool’s winning total of 125.5 points.

In the 4×400 relay, Phoebe White, Palmer Madsen, Rebecca Walters and Sophie Ryan roared to a winning time of 4:11.64, with J-D fifth in 4:39.67. The Hornets also claimed the 4×200 relay when Ryan, Susan Bansbach, Christy Berge’ and Cady Barns posted 1:52.75 as the Rams made it to third place in 1:59.93.

Ryan then won the 1,000-meter run in 2:52.94 with Christy Berge’ second in 3:10.22 and the Rams’ Sophia Vinciguerra (3:13.85) beating out Madsen (3:14.08) for fourth place. White was victorious in the 600-meter run in 1:40.19, with Walters third in 1:46.08.

Claire Walters won the 3,000-meter run in 10:17.85, with Keita Peden third in 11:29.32 and Haleigh Pascual fourth. Susan Bansbach, Reilly Madsen, Libbie Kirkpatrick and Alex Villalba won the 4×800 relay in 10:12.85.

Barns had a winning long jump of 17 feet 3 1/2 inches and then claimed the triple jump by going 35’6 1/4″.Gwenn Shepardson, fifth in the triple jump, was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.24 seconds as Sydney O’Dell got fifth place.

For the J-D girls, Hannah Butler provided a highlight when, in the 1,500-meter run, she posted 4:45.83 to beat the F-M duo of Claire Walters (5:00.65) and Villalba (5:04.01) as Grace Bridge finished sixth. Butler then was second (1:45.48) to White in the 1,000 as Katie Lutz got fourth place in 1:48.81.

Laetticia Bazile cleared 5 feet in the high jump, second to Liverpool’s Meghan Milazzo (5’1″), while in the pole vault Gabrielle Tanksley was third, clearing 9 feet.

Marinah Williams got a second-place shot put toss of 28′ 1/4″ as Lauren Nandal was third (27’10 1/2″), with Williams also sixth in the shot put. Alexia Carr was third in the long jump, going 15’5″ as Adobea Adbo finished fifth, and Carr claimed fifth place in the 55-meter dash and Abdo was seventh in the triple jump.

In the boys meet, F-M got Patrick Perry to win the 3,200-meter run in 9:34.55 over teammate Joe Walters (9:52.02) as Jack Duncanson got fourth place. Perry added a third-place time of 1:28.39 in the 600.

Garrett Brennan, Sam Otis, Mark Hanlon and Conner Pascual were second (9:33.45) to Liverpool (8:51.75) in the 4×800, with Casey Coleman, Stefan Mina, Cole Goode and Teddy Moses going 3:56.17 for second place in the 4×400. Eric Coley finished fourth in the 55 sprint.

Yet another runner-up finish came in the 4×200 as Coley, Armando Adrian, Ben Welling and Jacob Roberts went 1:38.90, just behind Cazenovia’s winning 1:38.64 as J-D was fourth in 1:42.58.

Stefan Mina was third in the 1,000 in 2:52 flat as J-D’s Fidel Martinez (2:52.56) got fourth place. Jacob Rhea got fourth place in the shot put (40’4 1/4″) as J-D’s Henry Middleton was fifth, but the Rams’ Alex Le rose to third place in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet as Chris Blust was fifth, topping 10’6″.

J-D went 1-2 in the 55 hurdles, Ryan Bradford edging Alex Carbacio, 8.49 seconds to 8.50. Then David Fikhman went 36.66 seconds in the 300-meter dash to prevail as Coley was third (37.33 seconds) and Mike Potamianos was third for the Rams.

Patrick Dye was second in the mile in 4:32.69 as Sam Glisson was fourth in 4:49.31. Bradford was fourth in the triple jump (39’4 1/2″), in between F-M’s Romello Mitchell in third place (39’2″) and Ryan Kaczorowski in fifth place. Mitchell was third in the high jump, clearing 5’10”, with Kaczorowski (5’6″) in fourth place.

Before all this, East Syracuse Minoa took part in the morning session of the Arcaro meet, finishing fourth in the girls meet with 36 points and fifth on the boys side with 42 points, just three points behind third-place Auburn.

Isaiah Brooks led the boys Spartans, winning the 55 hurdles in 8.09 seconds over Phoenix’s Jacob Marr (8.44 seconds) and the field, also topping 5’8″ in the high jump for a second-place finish.

Hunter Bruner had a second-place triple jump of 38’3 3/4″ behind Cicero-North Syracuse’s Jeremiah Willis (42’4 3/4″). Nick Berg was third in the 3,200 in 10:20.35 and Jared Henry was fifth (2:48.67) in the 1,000. ESM was sixth in the 4×800 and 4×400 relays.

Mia Montgomery won for the ESM girls in the triple jump, her best attempt of 35’10 1/4″ beating Baldwinsville’s Lauren Addario (34’7 1/2″) by more than a foot as Maria Markert finished eighth. Jennah Ferrari cleared 4’8″ for second place behind B’ville’s Adriana Straughter (5’4 1/2″) in the high jump.

Lindsey Crego had a fourth-place shot put toss of 26’4″. Mackenzie Bourdon got sixth place in the 55 hurdles, while Kassandra Burr was sixth in the 1,000 and Markert seventh in the long jump. The Spartans’ best relay finish was a fifth (1:59.84) in the 4×200.

Christian Brothers Academy took part in the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet on Friday, where Olivia Morganti was fifth in the girls 3,000 in a time of 11:05.10 and Dominic Morganti was fifth in the boys 3,200.

Amanda Winn was fourth in the girls 1,500 in 5:15.74 and Lewis Kunda got to sixth place in the boys 55 sprint in 7.06 seconds as Lily Walker was sixth in the girls 300. CBA finished third in the girls 4×800 in 10:41.78 and sixth in the boys 4×800 as Cory Knox gained sixth place in the girls 1,000.

