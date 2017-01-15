31st annual AM-JAM Tattoo Expo takes place Jan. 27 to 29

Are you a tattoo or piercing enthusiast? Or perhaps just curious about body art? Then the AM-JAM Tattoo Expo is the place to be Jan. 27 to 29 at the Ramada Convention Center.

Tattoo fever will overtake Upstate New York at the 31st annual AM-JAM Tattoo Expo, the oldest tattoo convention in the United States.

Experience tattoo competitions in more than 20 categories and more than 100 artists from around the world. The local competition, which has aired on many television programs, including TLC’s program “Amazing America,” will feature tattooing, body piercing, jewelry and many competitions.

Erik “The Lizardman” Sprague will return to the tattoo expo after 12 years of traveling as a featured entertainer with the “Jagermeister Music Tour.” He can be seen on “Ripley’s Believe It or Not,” “Jim Rose Circus,” National Geographic and many other national broadcasts. He will be performing his bizarre show daily.

The 31st annual AM-JAM Tattoo expo takes place from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Jan. 27, noon to midnight Saturday, Jan. 28, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Ramada Convention Center Carrier Circle, located at 6555 Old Collamer Road, East Syracuse.

AM-JAM’s goals

To bring the world of body art to Central New York.

To educate the public on how to choose an artist or piercer through educated questions based on sterile procedures and correct anatomical placement – a work of art to treasure and admire for a lifetime, rather than hide when it heals.

To educate women on permanent makeup and how tattooing can enhance self esteem and beauty after reconstructive surgery.

