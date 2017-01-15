31st annual AM-JAM Tattoo Expo takes place Jan. 27 to 29

Jan 15, 2017 admin Arts, Eagle Bulletin, Festivals and parades, News, Star Review, Things to Do
Are you a tattoo or piercing enthusiast? Or perhaps just curious about body art? Then the AM-JAM Tattoo Expo is the place to be Jan. 27 to 29 at the Ramada Convention Center.
Tattoo fever will overtake Upstate New York at the 31st annual AM-JAM Tattoo Expo, the oldest tattoo convention in the United States.
Experience tattoo competitions in more than 20 categories and more than 100 artists from around the world. The local competition, which has aired on many television programs, including TLC’s program “Amazing America,” will feature tattooing, body piercing, jewelry and many competitions.
Erik “The Lizardman” Sprague will return to the tattoo expo after 12 years of traveling as a featured entertainer with the “Jagermeister Music Tour.” He can be seen on “Ripley’s Believe It or Not,” “Jim Rose Circus,” National Geographic and many other national broadcasts. He will be performing his bizarre show daily.
The 31st annual AM-JAM Tattoo expo takes place from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Jan. 27, noon to midnight Saturday, Jan. 28, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Ramada Convention Center Carrier Circle, located at 6555 Old Collamer Road, East Syracuse.
