WG girls second, boys third at Mohawk Valley meet

Now it was the turn of the West Genesee and Solvay indoor track and field teams to trek to Utica College’s Hutton Dome and participate in the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association’s weekly meets.

The girls Wildcats would put up 74 points and claim second place in a 19-team field behind Rome Free Academy, who won with 113 points. The Bearcats finished eighth with 36.33 points.

In the 4×400 relay, WG was victorious as Megan Delia, Emily Young, Kelsey Fox and Kendall Dombroske posted a time of four minutes, 13.93 seconds to beat runner-up RFA (4:27.85) by nearly 14 seconds.

Lauren Ferris joined Fox, Dombroske and Delia to post 1:51.15 in the 4×200 relay and win over RFA (1:53.49) by more than two seconds. Delia had a second-place triple jump of 32 feet 8 inches, behind Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Katja Meyer, who won with 34’8″.

By herself, Benson won the 600-meter run in 1:39.24 over New Hartford’s Elizabeth Haddad (1:41.90) and the field. Benson (10:39.30) and Young (10:46.25) were second and third, respectively, behind Clinton’s Eva Borton (10:23.58), in the 3,000-meter run, while Mia Mitchell was second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:02.35, again with Borton (4:58.64) in front.

Abigail Kuppinger had a fifth-place time of 46.26 seconds in the 300-meter dash before Taylor Rech finished fifth (3:21.52) in the 1,000-meter run. The Wildcats were fifth in the 4×800 relay in 10:56.27.

Solvay’s Katie Bosco swept the throwing events, winning again in the shot put with a heave of 34’4″, as no one else in the field threw longer than 33 feet, and then posting a top weight throw of 30’8 1/2″ as Sabrina Garnett was eighth.

The Bearcats also had Katie Harrington take third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.54 seconds, and rise to third in the high jump by clearing 4’10”, two inches behind Poland’s Tayler Clark (5 feet), who won.

Meanwhile, in the boys Mohawk Valley meet West Genesee had 73 points, one less than the girls, but that meant third place behind Central Square (91 points) and RFA (83 points) as Solvay gained 10 points.

Andrew Berry gave the Wildcats a victory in the 55-meter dash, his time of 6.86 seconds just ahead of Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Chris Cable (6.93 seconds) and the field. Javier Monserrate got to third place in the 300 in 39.13 seconds as he and Berry, joined by Joe Francisco and Esisas Brumfield, were second (1:37.56) to RFA (1:35.11) in the 4×200.

David Leff needed 2:36.52 to beat the field by nearly 10 seconds as he dominated the 1,000. Completing a girls-boys sweep in the 4×400, WG had Griffin Dombroske, Paul Stannard, Ryan Dunning and Mark Kopp post 3:44.64, more than four seconds ahead of Central Square (3:48.88) at the wire.

Sean Byrnes got fifth place in the 600 (1:34.90) ahead of Solvay’s Jordan Devereaux (1:35.80) in sixth place. Also, Byrnes was sixth in the mile in 4:56.97, with Patrick Trivison eighth. Ryan Dunning and Sean O’Brien were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run.

Dombroske made it to fourth place in the long jump, going 19′ 3/4″. Cole Nowark put up a fifth-place triple jump of 41 feet. Solvay’s Dylan Ewers tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 5’4″.

