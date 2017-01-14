Hockey Bees take losses in McQuaid Tournament

When it traveled north to compete in last weekend’s Ogdensburg Tournament, the Baldwinsville ice hockey team was in search of some quality wins plus momentum going into the latter portion of the regular season.

In the first round, the Bees faced Rochester McQuaid, and it turned into a tense classic that spilled past overtime before B’ville lost in a shoot-out to the Knights.

McQuaid struck for a power-play goal late in the first period, and converted again on a man advantage midway through the second period to seize a 2-0 advantage.

That didn’t last, though, as B’ville’s Tanner McCaffrey put his team on the board with 30 seconds left in the second period. Then Jake Dumond struck for the tying goal 2:08 into the third period.

That 2-2 tie held up through the rest of regulation, and a full OT period. So it went to a shoot-out, where both sides missed on their first two opportunities but then Ryan Gebhardt got B’ville on the board to match McQuaid’s conversion.

Despite a great save from Alex Rose, the Knights prevailed in the shoot-out, 2-1, sending B’ville into Saturday’s consolation game against host Ogdensburg.

Unable to recuperate from the long battle with McQuaid, the Bees lost, 4-1, to the Blue Devils, shut out after a goal in the early portion of the first period. The loss dipped B’ville’s record to 8-4-1 as it meets Cicero-North Syracuse Wednesday before taking on Liverpool at the Lysander Arena facility the two program share.

