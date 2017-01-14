Girls Lakers take third at John Arcaro Invitational

Continuing to improve with each week, the Skaneateles girls indoor track and field team moved up to third place and hung right with large-school opposition during Saturday’s morning session of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

Here, the Lakers earned 110 points, trailing only Baldwinsville, who won with 153 points, and Cicero-North Syracuse, who was second with 132 points. Feeding off that effort, the Skaneateles boys earned 34.5 points to finish sixth in a 13-team field as C-NS (171.5 points) claimed the top spot.

Skaneateles dominated the girls 4×400 relay, where Mia Grasso, Maddie Peterson, Brady Iles and Julia Willcox posted four minutes, 15.51 seconds, topping runner-up B’ville (4:26.86) by more than 11 seconds.

Individually, Willcox and Grasso went 1-2 in the 600-meter run, Willcox prevailing in 1:44.66 as Grasso made her way to second place in 1:47.59.

Emme Conan won the 300-meter dash, her time of 45.66 seconds beating out C-NS’s Ashlyn Slate (46.07 seconds) and a field that included Abby Logan, who finished seventh in 46.81 seconds. Logan, Angela Krause, Shay McCarthy and Mikaela Terhune finished third in the 4×200 relay in 1:55.21.

In field events, Becca Rottger won the weight throw with a heave of 32 feet 8 inches, beating out Ali Grant, who was second with a throw of 31’5 1/2″.

Natalie Condon ran 3,000 meters in 11:24.44 to finish second behind C-NS’s Annina Marullo (11:14.95) as Maddy Brogan (12:00.86) was seventh. Peterson was third in the 55-meter dash, edging out Krause, 7.71 seconds to 7.73, while Krause was third in the long jump, going 14’4 1/4″ as Logan (14’1 1/4″) finished fourth.

Terhune, in 9.69 seconds, beat out Iles (9.77 seconds) for fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles. Nieve Moore was eighth (24’4 1/2″) and Jenna Moore ninth (24 feet) in the shot put as Georgia McSwain was 10th in the 1,500-meter run.

Moving to the boys Arcaro meet, Chase Corcoran completed a Skaneateles sweep of the shot put, his top throw going 45 feet 10 inches as Clark Strang (34’11”) was seventh. Corcoran also contended in the shot put, his top throw of 40’5 1/2″ not far from B’ville’s Judson Fletcher, who won with a heave of 40’8″.

Luke Rathgeb was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:37.94, with Brahm Malcolm taking fifth place in the 55 hurdles in 8.84 seconds as Alex Vanriper was seventh (39.79 seconds) in the 300 and eighth in the triple jump with a top leap of 36’5″.

Sam McClintic ran the mile in 5;07.38, finishing eighth, while Cross Bianchi tied for seventh in the high jump (5’3″), where Nicola Kunz was ninth, and Bianchi was ninth in the 55 sprint and the Lakers were 10th in the 4×400. Bianchi, Malcolm, Jon Metz and Max Moss were sixth in the 4×200 in 1:43.88.

