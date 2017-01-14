Girls Bees beat C-NS, take indoor track Arcaro meet

While things remained close, start to finish, the Baldwinsville girls indoor track and field team emerged from its duel with Cicero-North Syracuse holding the top spot in Saturday’s morning session of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC ARena.

The Bees needed 153 points to pull away from the Northstars’ total of 132 points. That evened things up after the B’ville boys finished second, with 129 points, to C-NS (171 points) in the boys portion of the Arcaro meet.

In the 4×800 relay, B’ville’s quartet of Mia Bolton, Patricia Conlan, Elizabeth Fawwaz and Makayla Spicer finished in 10 minutes, 22.16 seconds, leaving runner-up C-NS (10:39.62) far behind them.

Then, in a 1-2 finish in the 55-meter dash, Lauren Addario, in 7.49 seconds, pulled away to beat Karen Ekure, who was second in 7.68 seconds. Later, in the 4×200 relay, Addario, Ekure, Maria Henwood and Katie Weaver prevail in 1:49.52 over C-NS (1:54.85) and the field.

Marina Blasi prevailed in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet 10 inches as Natalie Farnett (13’3 1/2″) was sixth. Addario had a second-place triple jump of 34’7 1/2″, ahead of Blasi, who was fifth in 30’5 1/4″.

Sweeping the top spots in the shot put, B’ville had Anna Miller produce a top throw of 31’4 1/2″, with Danielle Marsell getting second place thanks to a heave of 28’9 1/2″. Marsell also was third in the weight throw with a toss of 30’3″ as Miller (26’9″) was fifth.

In the high jump, Adrianna Sraughter won by clearing 5’4″, half a foot ahead of the field. Straughter also finished second in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.27 seconds, one-hundredth of a second behind C-NS’s Cassie Baldwin (9.26 seconds).

B’ville had Henwood, Emme Foote, Tina Bartelli and Natalie Farnett finish second (4:26.86) to Skaneateles (4:15.51) in the 4×400 relay. Anna Demer went 5:11.16 in the 1,500-meter run to finish second behind C-NS’ Mia Pestle (4:57.78) as Fawwaz finished third in 5:14.92.

Sarah Rodman got second place in the 1,000-meter run in 3:23.76, with Dickter in eighth place as Leah Carpenter was third in the 3,000-meter run in 11:41.31. Conlan (1:49.84) and Bolton (1:50.23) were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 600-meter run.

B’ville’s first boys victory came in the 3,200-meter run, where Ben Timmons, in a time of 10:08.29, pulled away from C-NS’s Sam Barber (10:16.60) and the field.

To win the 4×400, the Bees’ quartet of Kenny Stehle, Tyler Luciano, Evan Vannatta and Kieran Sheridan roared to a victory in 3:37.83 to get away from C-NS (3:45.45) and the field. Luciano went on to get third place in the long jump with a leap of 18’9 1/2″.

Judson Fletcher pulled out a victory in the shot put with a throw of 40’8″, two inches ahead of Auburn’s William Alberry (40’6″) as Fletcher added a sixth-place weight throw of 35’9″.

Connor McManus, John Kresovich, George Kresovich and Adam Davis were second (8:47.24) to the Northstars (8:36.26) in the 4×800. Austin Catalano was fourth in the triple jump, going 37’4 1/2″ as Nick Kruger got sixth place with 36’9″.

McManus was second in the mile in 4:49.45 behind C-NS’s Nathan Poirier (4:45.05), with John Kresovich getting fifth place in 4:59.50. Sheridan, in 37.57 seconds, was just behind the Northstars’ Jeremiah Willis (37.42 seconds) in the 300-meter dash.

Davis, in 2:42.22, got second place, one second behind Chittenango’s Mike Capeling (2:41.22), in the 1,000, while in the 600 Vannatta was second in 1:25.86, edged out by Homer’s Grant Stokoe (1:25.66) as Stehle was fifth in 1:30.43.

Nate Jaquint had his best finish in the high jump, where he cleared 5’8″ to gain third place. Mike Lagana was third in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, while Jaeho Lee was sixth (9’6″) as Stehle was sixth (8.90 seconds) and Jaquint eighth (9.17 seconds) in the 55 hurdles.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story