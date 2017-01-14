 

Jan 14, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Nonprofits

DeWitt Rotary gives to Onondaga Historical Association

Pictured from left: Dewitt Rotary President Cheryl Matt, John Zella of OHA and Mark Hansen, Dewitt Rotary Philanthropy Committee Chair. (Submitted Photo)

Recently the Dewitt Rotary gave a donation of $1000 to the Onondaga Historical Association for their CNY Regional 2017 History Day. The event involves about 200 students from grades six to 12 from all across Central New York. Participation not only promotes the subject of history, but helps students grow as individuals and members of their community. This money will go toward the food, technology and awards for the competition being held at OCC.

