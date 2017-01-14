Caz basketball teams gain sweep of Oneida

There was a rare opportunity for each of the Cazenovia High School basketball teams to play just down the road at Cazenovia College on Saturday afternoon – and both of them would prevail.

In a doubleheader against Oneida, the girls Lakers held on for a 44-41 victory, and then the boys Lakers would earn their own win, getting away late to stop the Indians 60-52

What made the win by the Cazenovia girls so impressive was the way it recovered from a great start by Oneida, who hit plenty of shots in the first quarter and bolted to an 18-9 lead.

Danielle Tedesco would lead the Lakers back, netting 13 first-half points to help close the gap to 25-22 at halftime. Then, as Cazenovia’s defense remained stellar, it powered in front late in the third quarter.

Down 36-32 with one quarter left, it was Oneida’s turn to try and rally, and it nearly did so, pulling within one on Julianna Cavanaugh’s basket with 44 seconds to play.

Cazenovia worked the ball until Tedesco was fouled with 9.3 seconds left. Calmly, Tedesco hit both of the free throws, giving her 23 points for the day, and the Indians couldn’t get the tying 3-pointer as the clock ran out.

Oneida couldn’t focus its defense on Tedesco because freshman Lindsey Lawson remained in good form, earning 14 points. Lauren Skibitski paced the Indians with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists as Anna Hood added nine points and Sydney Lusher got seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.

When it was the boys turn, Cazenovia had a difference experience against Oneida, but ended up with the same winning result.

Both sides were hot at the outset, the first quarter ending in a 20-20 deadlock, but the Indians tried to take control in the second period with a 10-3 run before the Lakers cut the deficit to 32-27 at the break.

Jeff Coulter gave Oneida 15 first-half points, but he, and the rest of the Indians, began to cool off in the third quarter as Cazenovia’s defense regrouped and got more stingy.

As a result, the Lakers led, 44-43, going to the fourth quarter, and after Oneida briefly went back in front, Cazenovia reclaimed the advantage for good, hitting plenty of free throws down the stretch.

Dan Kent cooled off following a 12-point first half, but still finished with 16 points. Hunter Kowaleski got 13 points as Thomas Bragg and Nate Romig had 11 points apiece. Coulter had 22 points to lead all scorers.

