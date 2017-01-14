C-NS boys keep win streak at Arcaro Invitational

After a week spent winning against Mohawk Valley competition at Utica College, the Cicero-North Syracuse boys indoor track and field team came back to SRC Arena and finished in first place again.

The Northstars earned 171.5 points to pull away from Baldwinsville (129.5 points) and prevail in the morning session of Saturday’s John Arcaro Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena,

Jeremiah Willis needed 37.42 seconds to hold off B’ville’s Kieran Sheridan (37.57 seconds) in the 300-meter dash, where Anthony Pauli was third in 38.27 seconds and Willis added a triple jump title by going 42 feet 4 3/4 inches as Jacob Messie got third place with a leap of 37’8 3/4″.

Matt Kilian edged Henninger’s Nasir Jones, 6.88 seconds to 6.89, to win the 55-meter dash as Pauli again gained third place in 6.94 seconds.

C-NS also handled relays well, starting in the 4×800, where David Ware, Brandon Martin, John Perperian and Nathan Poirier prevailed in 8:36.26 to B’ville’s 8:47.24. It also claimed the 4×200 relay as Willis, Pauli, Kilian and Zak Kennedy posted 1:34.87, well clear of Auburn (1:39.26) in the runner-up spot.

Sam Barber, in 10:16.60, was second to B’ville’s Ben Timmons (10:08.29) in the 3,200-meter run as Joe Tricarico (10:46.99) beat out Jason Hughes (10:49.67) for seventh place. Ware was fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:46.83, with Martin (2:49.13) just ahead of Lucas Sharron (2:50.19) in sixth place.

Ryan Williams was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.78 seconds before he paired with Calvin Garnes, Isaac Bowne and A.J. Wells to finish second (3:45.45) behind B’ville (3:37.83) in the 4×400 relay. Allen Garnes got third place in the 600-meter run in 1:28.20, with Wells (1:32.26) in sixth place.

Cameron Pisa had a fifth-place shot put throw of 39’7″, with Mike Wentling sixth (39’2 1/2″), though Wentling improved to fourth place in the weight throw by heaving it 36’9″. Jacob Messie was seventh (17’6 3/4″) in the long jump, a quarter-inch ahead of Dan Swackhamer (17’6 1/2″) in eighth place.

Ryan Bristow, clearing 11’6″, finished second to Weedsport’s Steven Gilfus (12 feet) in the pole vault, while Ward Couillard was fourth, topping 10 feet. Kennedy made it to fourth place in the high jump, clearing 5’6″ ahead of Swackhamer and Bristow, who tied for fifth (5’3″).

Meanwhile, in the girls edition of the Arcaro Invitational, C-NS finished with 132 points, but settled for second place, just behind B’ville, who went to the top spot with 153 points as Skaneateles (110 points) got third place.

Annina Marullo did prevail in the 3,000-meter run in 11:14.95, nearly 10 seconds ahead of Skaneateles’ Natalie Condon (11:24.44) as Megan Trubia finished sixth in 11:58.20. Then, in the 1,000, Marullo claimed a second title in 3:13.82, more than 10 seconds clear of a field that included Hailee Kolakowski (3:31.83) in fifth place.

Mia Pestle added a victory of her own in the 1,500-meter run in 4:57.78, the only time under five minutes, with Trubia eighth in 5:43.86.

Cassie Baldwin, in 9.26 seconds, edged out B’ville’s Adriana Straughter (9.27 seconds) to win the 55 hurdles as Shayla Webb got third place in 9.56 seconds. Baldwin had a second-place long jump of 14’7 1/2″, just behind the Bees’ Marina Blasi (14’10”) as Sierra Davis finished eighth.

Ashlyn Slate was second in the 300-meter dash in 46.07 seconds, with Amanda Reilly (46.75 seconds) in sixth place. Liliana Klemanski finished third in the triple jump, going 31’4 3/4″, and got fourth place in the high jump by clearing 4’6″ as Malerie Beiles was third, clearing 4’8″.

In the 4×800, Pestle, Leah Bisgrove, Jamie Wagner and Sarah Davis were second in 10:39.62 to B’ville’s 10:22.16 as Davis finished fourth in the 600 in 1:49.73 ahead of Wagner (1:51.65) and Abbey Szumloz (1:51.68), who were seventh and eighth, respectively. Hayley Schwarz cleared 6’6″ for third place in the pole vault.

C-NS got second place in the 4×200 as Reilly, Slate, Davis and Ariana Lezendic posted 1:54.85 for second place behind B’ville’s 1:49.52. Szumloz, Ariana Lezendic, Lauren Witek and Marissa Bukowski were third in the 4×400 in 4:28.67. Dayna Losito was seventh in the shot put and Julie Phillips was eighth in the weight throw.

