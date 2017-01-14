B’ville swimmers rebound, rout Auburn

Having tasted its first defeat of the season to Liverpool in the first week of 2017, the Baldwinsville boys swim team was determined to rid itself of that taste in a hurry.

And the Bees did so in its very next meet, traveling to Auburn Friday night and, led by the duo of Jonathan Oad and Alex Hiltbrand, roaring to a 90-62 victory over the Maroons.

Oad first was part of the Bees’ 200-yard medley relay team that opened the meet with a first-place time of one minute, 58.20 seconds.

Not long after that, Oad went 2:15.57 to prevail in the 200 individual medley, and he would add a second individual title in the 100 butterfly, taking that race in 1:00.10 as John Burns claimed second place for B’ville.

Hiltbrand swept both of the sprint races. In the 50 freestyle, he went 23.49 seconds as Nick Schultz finished second, and then, in the 100 freestyle, roared to a first-place time of 51.09 seconds to beat out Auburn’s Jacob Whiting, who had earlier prevailed in the 200 freestyle.

John Licciardello, who was third in the 50 freestyle behind Hiltbrand and Schultz, pulled away in the 500 freestyle, winning in 5:10.84 as part of another top-three sweep with Ryan Hiltbrand (who finished second in the 200 freestyle behind Whiting) and Brandon Formoza.

Evan Bohman and Kellen Albrecht, who joined Oad in the 200 medley relay, swept the top spots in the 100 backstroke as Bohman got the victory in 1:04.33. B’ville improved to 5-1 on the season and is home next Wednesday night to face Cicero-North Syracuse.

