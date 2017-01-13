What’s on PAC-B? Jan. 14 to 20

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Jan. 14

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Lysander Board Mtg. (1/5/2017)

1:35 PM Board of Ed. Mtg. (1/9/2017)

3:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

3:35 PM Christmas Lights of Baldwinsville (2016)

4:00 PM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Lysander Board Mtg. (1/5/2017)

10:35 PM Board of Ed. Mtg. (1/9/2017)

Sunday, Jan. 15

9:00 AM Lysander Board Mtg. (1/5/2017)

10:35 AM Board of Ed. Mtg. (1/9/2017)

12:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

12:35PM Christmas Lights of Baldwinsville (2016)

1:00 PM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)

2:00 PM NoXcuse @ St Mark’s Church (2014)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Lysander Board Mtg. (1/5/2017)

7:35 PM Board of Ed. Mtg. (1/9/2017)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Jan. 16

9:00 AM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

9:35 AM Christmas Lights of Baldwinsville (2016)

10:00AM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)

11:00AM NoXcuse @ St Mark’s Church (2014)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Lysander Board Mtg. (1/5/2017)

4:35 PM Board of Ed. Mtg. (1/9/2017)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

9:35 PM Christmas Lights of Baldwinsville (2016)

10:00PM Julia Goodwin Day (2014)

11:00PM NoXcuse @ St Mark’s Church (2014)

Tuesday, Jan. 17

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/26/2016)

1:05 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

2:20 PM CWSC: 7th Annual Classic Car Show (8/8/2016)

3:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

4:20 PM Reynolds Afternoon In-House Concert (2014)

5:30 PM Company “B” Chamber Choir (2013)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)

7:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

9:00 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” About Electric Grid w Tom McMahon (2014)

10:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

11:40 PM David Harshberger: Making a Simple Frame

11:48 PM David Harshberger: Making a Tablet Holder

Wednesday, Jan. 18

9:00 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)

10:40 AM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

12:00 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” About Electric Grid w Tom McMahon (2014)

1:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

2:40 PM David Harshberger: Making a Simple Frame

2:48 PM David Harshberger: Making a Tablet Holder

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/26/2016)

7:05 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

8:20 PM CWSC: 7th Annual Classic Car Show (8/8/2016)

9:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

10:20PM Reynolds Afternoon In-House Concert (2014)

11:30PM Company “B” Chamber Choir (2013)

Thursday, Jan. 19

9:00 AM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

10:20AM Reynolds Afternoon In-House Concert (2014)

11:30AM Company “B” Chamber Choir (2013)

12:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)

1:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

3:00 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” About Electric Grid w Tom McMahon (2014)

4:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

5:40 PM David Harshberger: Making a Simple Frame

5:48 PM David Harshberger: Making a Tablet Holder

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/26/2016)

10:05 PM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

11:20 PM CWSC: 7th Annual Classic Car Show (8/8/2016)

Friday, Jan. 20

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Canton Woods (5/26/2016)

10:05 AM Great American Race w John & Scott Hudson

11:20 AM CWSC: 7th Annual Classic Car Show (8/8/2016)

12:00PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

1:20 PM Reynolds Afternoon In-House Concert (2014)

2:30 PM Company “B” Chamber Choir (2013)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Archaeology of War of 1812 (2013)

4:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

6:00 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” About Electric Grid w Tom McMahon (2014)

7:20 PM Friends of BPL: “Birds & Climate Change” J Rappole (2014)

8:40 PM David Harshberger: Making a Simple Frame

8:48 PM David Harshberger: Making a Tablet Holder

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

