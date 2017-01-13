New year, new local political goals – Part 2

Local leaders shared their 2017 goals for their municipalities.

Municipal leaders set New Year’s Resolutions

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

At the start of each year, the Eagle Bulletin asks town supervisors and village mayors in its coverage area to state their goals and hopes for their municipalities in the coming year. In 2017, local leaders have in mind a variety of initiatives and goals including balanced budgets, reasonable tax rates, increasing sustainability, equipment and infrastructure upgrades, addressing problems within communities, promoting positive growth and addressing the I-81 viaduct project.

Here are the responses from the mayors of Manlius and Minoa, and the supervisor of DeWitt (We ran responses last week from the mayors of Fayetteville and East Syracuse, and the supervisor of Manlius. That can be found by clicking here):

Bill Brazill, Mayor of Minoa

I would like to wish all the residents and business owners in the Minoa community a happy and healthy New Year. My first year in office as mayor has been very enjoyable but has gone by quickly. It has been a pleasure and an honor serving the Minoa community. I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the village employees, volunteer firemen and EMS staff for providing the highest level of service to the residents.

I look ahead to 2017 with optimism and excitement. I have set goals for our village to reach and exceed in the future. The first goal is growth for our village. I have, along with Trustee Greg Rinaldi been talking to the developer of Minoa Farms on a plan to move forward with new construction again. We are talking to builders and the developer about incentives and ideas in hopes of finishing all remaining phases of the development.

The second goal is sustainability. Along with Steve Giarrusso, Chief Operator of Minoa Wastewater Treatment Plant and CERF (Cleanwater Education Research Facility) and Tom Petterelli, Superintendent of DPW, to become more energy efficient in both operations with hopes of removing some of our energy needs off- the-grid. Trustees Eric Christensen and Deputy Mayor John Champagne are also taking a lead role in achieving this goal.

The third goal is revenue. I am always looking for new avenues to generate more revenue for our village. We are currently contracting with haulers who are bringing in soapy water to our plant to process. We are meeting all the guidelines set forth by the DEC and generating income by charging a per gallon fee. This is just an example of what we are able to achieve down at our plant.

The fourth goal is cutting expenses. Currently the village is participating in a Clean Energy Communities Program and has completed four out of 10 High Impact Action items which has made us eligible for a $100,000 NYSERDA grant. The first high impact action item you will notice is the conversion of our streetlight to energy efficient LED technology. Trustee John Abbott and Fire Chief Erich Schepp are working with Fayetteville and Manlius to combine purchasing and training for our fire departments.

The fifth goal is communication. Continue to have open communication with all the residents of the village of Minoa. “Pizza with the Mayor” held on the last Wednesday of every month at Trappers II has been a huge success. I’ve enjoyed meeting all of you who have come out to share your ideas, concerns and suggestions with me. I would also encourage everyone to attend our board meetings on the first and third Monday of every month. Please feel free to call me at 315-952-9941 or email me wbrazill@villageofminoa.com any time. Happy New Year!

Ed Michalenko, PhD., Supervisor of DeWitt

I thank DeWitt residents for their continued support. Once again, I am excited about facing the challenges presented in 2017. As noted last year, I set numerous and oftentimes difficult goals; yet through persistence and perseverance, I can accomplish most over the long run. Unfulfilled items simply carryover to the next year, 2017 will be no different.

Hence, several goals for 2017 are continuations of ongoing operational upgrades that should be seamless to the public. Prior to my tenure, town hall operated using 1970s protocols and technology. I commenced a process to reorganize departments, shift, share and expand duties, improve the work environment and better services and experiences for the public. A priority has been rebuilding the town’s financial system, implementing new accounting software, improved reporting and auditing timeliness, and enhancing the budgeting process. We have up-skilled our workforce, empowered department heads, established town wide employment policies and procedures; instituted fair and consistent work practices via guidelines and an employee handbook, and implemented annual performance reviews for all permanent employees.

I opposed converting Route 481 into Route 81 and locating the inland port in Jamesville in accordance with the comprehensive plan, secured legal counsel and engineering expertise to safeguard and document the town’s positions, and continue to work with higher elected officials and others to ensure the inland port and Route 81 are wisely sited where the environmental impacts of both projects are mitigated and CNY is best served with the projected economic benefits.

DeWitt’s Comprehensive Plan is solid, yet over a decade old already. Updating ordinances and adding detail to the framework is a major goal. Hence, we will be engaging the public in developing and establishing long term strategies for redevelopment of many of our industrial and business corridors, along with protection and enhancement of neighborhoods. We have been developing long term plans for the hamlet of Jamesville and Elevating Erie project, along with instituting overlay districts and promoting mixed use for East Genesee Street, Erie Boulevard East, Route 173, Route 298, Bridge Street, ShoppingTown Mall, and potentially others; all this, with an eye toward re-establishing a town center. Shopping Town is a high priority; I have had several meetings with ownership, and continue to communicate a willingness to assist in obtaining New York state redevelopment funds. I hope to enter into a cooperative planning and revitalization project with Moonbeam Capital in the near future.

I will also be working on green initiatives such as alternate energy systems, trails and transportation improvements, and parks and green space expansion. Efforts will be made to improve connectivity between neighborhoods, business, green space to increase recreational opportunities and advance quality of life issues. Specifically, I am looking to build a solar farm upon the town landfill that would offset all our municipal electricity costs, add waterfront property and increase the size of Fiddlers Green Park, also expand and improve Maxwell Park, and open a new section of trail between East Genesee Street and Kinne Road along the Orville feeder canal west of Route 481. A major goal of mine is to complete Phase 2 and secure Phase 3 construction funds for Carrier Park; Challenger Field of Dreams.

I am looking forward to finalizing redevelopment of the former Howard Johnson’s property on Carrier Circle, and continuing the Moving DeWitt program as it works towards developing details and scheduling a public referendum on a sidewalk and bike lane initiative. I also want to enact a unique natural areas protection law for wetlands, floodplains, surface waters, cliffs and drumlins. High priorities on my to-do-list this year are (in no particular order): securing a hotel infrastructure improvement project, and initiating a long overdue storm water management plan for flood prone neighborhoods; hence, implementing riparian habitat improvements along Ley Creek in addition to reducing flooding in homes and businesses of Franklin Park, Donrovin and New Court.

I will be engaging a special committee with the East Syracuse Fire Department and village of East Syracuse in determining the organization and budget oversight for future fire protection services. For 20 years now, I have opposed the incinerator for both environmental and economic reasons. By logical extension, I opposed the Cortland Ash for Trash proposal, but I am also committed to working with Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency in expanding recycling opportunities and striving for zero wastes. Just as DeWitt lead the region in establishing municipal hauler contracts, I look to improving our collection system, reducing the waste stream and increasing recycling.

Needless to say there is no shortage of issues to work on in 2017. Other unforeseen issues will arise. Many of these identified projects may not be fully completed by year’s end, but I am committed to strive to achieve all that I can with the help of the town board and town employees. I hope to bring many of these discussions to your neighborhood through a series of traveling town board meetings. I look forward to 2017 and appreciate your 2015 vote of confidence. I am honored to be your supervisor. I hope your holiday season was joyous and peaceful, and wish you health and prosperity in the coming years.

Paul Whorrall, Mayor of Manlius

I personally don’t make New Year’s Resolutions but I can tell you that the village board and I will continue to work hard to provide the services and quality of life that the residents have come to expect and require, while trying to maintain a manageable cost-effective budget.

One of our biggest concerns that we address this time of year is formulating a budget that will allow us to provide those services, make necessary road and sidewalk repairs, maintain our parks and recreation programs, all while staying within the governor’s tax cap and the loss of our tax revenue to the county at the expense of our taxpayers.

Despite these challenges, the village of Manlius continues to seek ways to provide services more efficiently — we have already started addressing a better and more simplified way to handle the challenging leaf and brush collection. We have plans for continued road repair and resurfacing, along with sidewalk repair or replacement. We are still working on long-overdue renovations to promote energy efficiencies in the Village Centre and are working towards a Clean Energy Community designation by the NYSDEC.

We’ve had a great relationship with the DOT this past year and we plan on continuing those talks that will help make our village more pedestrian-friendly.

The village board and the fire department are anxiously awaiting the completion of the new fire station in late spring or early fall.

The Manlius Village Board and I would like to wish everyone a happy, safe and prosperous New Year. Thank you for your continued support.

