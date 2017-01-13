Nelson makes annual municipal appointments

The Nelson town board made its annual municipal appointments during its Jan. 12 regular monthly meeting.

Appointments included James T. Stokes at town attorney, Sue Volz as secretary to the supervisor and town bookkeeper, Roger Cook as zoning and codes enforcement officer, Edward Nelson as deputy highway superintendent and Michael Costello as deputy town supervisor.

Town board members were reappointed to their commissioner duties, including Jen Marti as parks, buildings and grounds; Michael Costello as highway department and Erieville water district; John Laubscher as planning and zoning; and Tammy Hayes as economic development.

Re-appointed to the town’s municipal boards were Diane Cass to a seven-year term on the town planning board, John Foley to a five-year term on the zoning board of appeals and Kathryn Eberst to a one-year term as a ZBA alternate.

Eric Haas was appointed to the grievance board, while Fay Lyons and Laine Gilmore were appointed town historians.

The town board meeting schedule will remain at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the town office.

The town planning board will meet at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month January through August, and at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday September through December.

The town zoning board of appeals will meet at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month as needed.

The full organizational chart can be viewed by the public at the Nelson Town Office, 4085 Nelson Road, Nelson.

