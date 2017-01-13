Movie review: Bernie’s commercial, highly controversial ‘Top 10 of 2016’

By Bernie “The Movie Guy” Ment

Contributing Writer

Each year, critics will put out a list of movies that they found to be “great.” For the rest of us, we’ve never even heard of most of them and if they’re shown anywhere, it’s usually in a broom closet with a half a dozen folding chairs for seating. And while some of these films will never ever win an award, a good number of these will garner repeat viewings and end up on video shelves everywhere.

So here are my picks for the most entertaining movies of 2016. Enjoy!

10 – The Jungle Book

Disney is remaking a lot of their animated classics as live action. I wasn’t sure what to think of this one at first, but it really grew on me as I watched it. The film was well cast and the animation was spot on. And Christopher Walken as the voice of King Louie? Inspired casting indeed.

9 – The Nice Guys

I was pleasantly amused at the concept of these two private eyes working with and against each other and I like Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. In the end, I found myself laughing at almost everything. Not for everyone but well worth taking a gander to at least see if you like it.

8 – Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch takes just about everything he does and turns it to box office gold. They’ve made some changes from the comic book version, but overall this remains true to the source material and will probably spawn several sequels, not to mention the obligatory appearances in just about every other Marvel Comics property for the Master of the Mystic Arts.

7 – Passengers

Take Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, strand them on a disintegrating starship in space in the middle of nowhere, stir in a pinch of Laurence Fishburne, add a healthy helping of action and sprinkle with a touch of romance and you have the science fiction sleeper hit of 2016. Serve with cocktails and enjoy!

6 – The Secret Life of Pets

Yes, this is the year’s most fun animated adventure that I’ve seen. But if my pet actually does some of the antics that they show here in real life, I’ve got to get a cage for them now. I mean, right now!

5 – The Accountant

This was one of the sharpest action movies to come out of Hollywood in quite a while, and probably some of Ben Affleck’s best work to date. The idea that an accountant can moonlight as a hitman isn’t a new or unique one, but it’s still brilliant. And so is this movie.

4 – Sully

The miracle on the Hudson was one of those stories we talked about for weeks after the plane safely landed with no casualties on that cold January day in 2009. What we didn’t hear about is the virtual crucifixion that Sully underwent after the nightmare ended. This is that story, and Tom Hanks handles it brilliantly.

3 – Captain America: Civil War

One of the best Comic Book movies of the last 10 years. Take a whole bunch of good guys, set them at odds with one another and watch how they handle the situation and the stress. The movie doesn’t play favorites or take sides. It lets the viewer see the facts and judge the outcome for themselves. Hopefully we’ll continue to see the fallout of the civil war in upcoming Marvel franchise movies.

2 – Hacksaw Ridge

It’s been called the best war film since Saving Private Ryan and I absolutely agree. Andrew Garfield is brilliant in this not-to-be-missed story of a pacifist who goes to war to save lives, not to take them.

1 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

This movie brilliantly tells the back story of how rebels stole the plans for the original Death Star that was destroyed in Episode IV back in 1977. Felicity Jones and Diego Luna lead the team of freedom fighters in this inspired story that fills in more than a few gaps. It made me want to immediately go home and watch the original trilogy all over again. And now I can’t wait for Episode eight! Job well done, Disney!

But with the good must also come the disappointing. And these were the three movies that I found to be the least up to the task of entertainment.

Batman vs. Superman

DC has been trying to cash in on the success of the Marvel movies for years and they’ve fallen woefully short with this entry. Not only were the characters not compelling but someone ought to tell the folks at Warner Brothers that CGI should be used to enhance a movie, not detract from the experience by looking fake.

Suicide Squad

DC’s other entry this year. Take a bunch of bad guys and try to make them moral enough to save the world? Really? The most entertaining characters here were the Joker and Harley Quinn. The rest were downright boring and should have been killed off early. Now that would have sparked my attention.

Arrival

A number of critics have been extolling the virtues of this movie as sharp and entertaining science fiction. I’m not sure why, though. I found the film to be pretentious, uninspiring and at times, even downright boring. I like smart science fiction too but not when it tries to downthink its audience .

And so there you have it. My list of the best and the most disappointing for 2016. There’s a lot to look forward to in 2017 as well, so keep reading. And as always…

Dim the lights, pass the popcorn, I’ll see you at the movies!

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story