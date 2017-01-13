Mary Lou Mauzy, 71

Mary Lou Mauzy, 71, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at her home. Born in Syracuse, Mary Lou was a life resident of Cazenovia.

After selling the family business, “Mauzy”s Trash Service” Mary Lou was employed as a cashier at the Tops Market in Cazenovia. She was a member of the Cazenovia United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her husband Ronald W. Mauzy, her brother Ernest Hackney Jr. and her sister Elaine Sterle. Surviving is her daughter Hazel Mauzy of Cazenovia, her son Ronald Mauzy Jr. of Madison, her brother, Richard Hackney (Sandy) of Oklahoma, her sister Irene Raymond (Theodore) of Connecticut and several nieces and nephews.

Spring graveside services will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cazenovia United Methodist Church. Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, Cazenovia is in charge of arrangements.

