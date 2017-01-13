Liverpool DFS announces upcoming fundraisers

The Liverpool chapter of Dollars for Scholars will host the following fundraisers:

Monday, Jan. 16

Noon to 3 p.m. Bowl-a-thon at Flamingo Bowl

Honor Martin Luther King’s legacy by bowling for Liverpool Dollars for Scholars or sponsoring a bowler. Students, school district employees, and community members with pledges of at least $40 are eligible to participate. Bowlers will get three games, shoes and lunch. Bowlers are eligible for prizes, with special prizes going to highest scoring bowlers and those who raise the most money in pledges. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for June 2017 Liverpool High School graduating seniors. Board member Rob Just chairs the event.

Sunday, March 5

5 to 9 p.m. Phone-a-thon/Mail-a-thon at Liverpool High School

This is the organization’s largest fundraiser. DFS raises thousands of dollars to provide scholarships for graduating Liverpool High School students. Student volunteers will make phone calls and mail letters to district residents, family, and friends with requests for donations. Board member Becky Dunstone chairs the event.

Monday, June 26

Golf tournament – details to follow

Board members Matt Hinkey, Adam Tartick, and Frank DeMauro chair the event.

“We continue to be grateful to individuals and businesses in the community who support our fundraisers throughout the year,” said board member Sue Lotierzo. “Your donations make it possible for us to award scholarships to graduating Liverpool High School students.”

Liverpool DFS awarded 203 scholarships worth more than $106,000 in June 2016. The organization has given away more than 1.6 million dollars since 1970.

Liverpool DFS needs sponsors and participants for its fundraisers. Please give generously so DFS can achieve its goal of awarding a scholarship to every eligible student who applies.

Questions? Contact John Cerrone at 451-4653.

