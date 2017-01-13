LHS counseling department to host college planning overview

The Liverpool High School Counseling Department, with the support of the LHS Parent-Teacher-Student Organization, will present an overview of the college planning process to parents and students from the Class of 2018 on Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

There will be an introductory session from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the LHS Auditorium. Students and parents will then have the opportunity to attend two information sessions. The first session will be held from 7:05 to 7:45 p.m. and the second will be held from 7:50 to 8:30 p.m.

Information sessions scheduled are:

Two-Year Colleges : Two-year colleges are a popular choice for more and more students as they embark on a higher education path. Onondaga Community College Admission Counselor Chuck Wilbur and LHS guidance counselor Anthony Richardson will talk about the benefits of attending a two-year college. Learn what these institutions can offer their students.



Four-Year College Options : In the last few years approximately half of each LHS senior class has chosen to begin college at a four-year institution. Join SUNY Oswego Director of Admissions Dan Griffin and LHS guidance counselor Doreen Holekamp for a presentation on the process of finding and selecting a school that is the right fit. The discussion will include the benefits of the many SUNY and private school choices available.



Financial Aid 101: Are you a newcomer to the financial aid process? Not sure how or when or where to apply, or even if you should? Wondering how to determine what is an “affordable” college given your particular situation? This workshop, presented by Le Moyne College Director of Financial Aid Sharon Halpin and LHS guidance counselor Tiffany Heffron, will help answer your questions.



For more information about this event, call the LHS Counseling Department at 453-1500.

