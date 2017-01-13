LHS counseling department to host college planning overview

Jan 13, 2017 admin News, Publications, Schools, Star Review
The Liverpool High School Counseling Department, with the support of the LHS Parent-Teacher-Student Organization, will present an overview of the college planning process to parents and students from the Class of 2018 on Thursday, Jan. 19, beginning at 6:15 p.m.
There will be an introductory session from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the LHS Auditorium. Students and parents will then have the opportunity to attend two information sessions. The first session will be held from 7:05 to 7:45 p.m. and the second will be held from 7:50 to 8:30 p.m.
Information sessions scheduled are:
For more information about this event, call the LHS Counseling Department at 453-1500.
