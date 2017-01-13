Lawson leads Caz girls past Skaneateles

Again, weather got in the way for the Cazenovia girls basketball – but that only proved temporary.

The icy conditions last Tuesday night postponed the entire slate of Section III winter sports contests, including Cazenovia’s trip to Pulaski. That game will get made up on Feb. 14, right before the end of the regular season.

However, things had cleared up by the game Skaneateles arrived at Buckley Gym Thursday night for the only Laker duel of the regular season. It proved close – but the efforts of freshman Lindsay Lawson made a difference as Cazenovia prevailed by a 42-36 margin.

Even as Skaneateles tried to establish its attack, Cazenovia was putting Lawson into a central role as she and Daneille Tedesco accounted for the entire offense, the hosts inching into a 23-22 lead by halftime.

That margin grew to 33-29 by the end of the third quarter, and Tedesco had scored 15 points. But Lawson had 16 points, and she didn’t stop there, either, joining her teammates in holding Skaneateles to seven points in the fourth quarter while scoring five of her side’s nine points to finish with 21 points overall.

Once 0-3, Cazenovia achieved its fifth win in a row by stopping Skaneateles.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story