Jan 13, 2017 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Jose G. Maravi, 94

Jose G. Maravi, 94 passed away peacefully Jan. 12, 2017, at Auburn Community Hospital. He was an avid swimmer, enjoyed playing tennis when he was young and loved to talk politics. Jose was passionate about his happy childhood in Peru and was one of eight children. He was educated in Peru and Milwaukee where he met his wife, Virginia (Mitchell).
Survivors include his four children, Annette (Chris) Dahl, Renee Maravi, Daniel Maravi and Anthony (Lisa) Maravi; three grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah and Gabriel.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 10AM in Skaneateles. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

