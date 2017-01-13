Chittenango volleyball sides earn wins

To start this week’s action, the Chittenango girls volleyball team hosted Weedsport and didn’t have to spend much time on the court during a three-set sweep of the Warriors, the Bears claiming the second set 25-7 following a 25-13 opening set and before a 25-14 third set.

Shelby Maring gained points in many ways, serving up eight aces and adding nine assists. Tyla Cutrie earned 10 kills and four aces, while Megan Mayer had seven kils and three aces. Alyssa Bates added four kills as Tiffany Scofield earned 13 assists, with Mya Streiff adding five digs and Jackie Kohler earning a pair of aces.

When the Chittenango boys volleyball team returned Thursday night to face Canastota, it remained undefeated. A steady, consistent effort by the Bears resulted in a 25-19 first-set victory, followed by a 25-17 second set as it beat the Raiders 25-20 in the third set to complete the sweep.

Grant Czarnecki earned 13 kills to pace a deep front line. Ryan Pitt had seven kills, while Griffin Smith not only earned five kills, but put away six aces as Michael Culkin got six kills and three aces.

Tim Ryder earned 29 assists and matched Jacob Graham’s total of four kills, while Tom Rooney led the defense as he picked up seven digs. Cooper Young added four digs as, for Canastota, Nate Arria (seven kills), Sam Cesario (eight digs) and Ethan Findlay (17 digs, six digs) led the effort

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story