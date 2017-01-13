CBA/J-D wrestlers rout Auburn

Nearly perfect for one evening, the CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt wrestling team claimed all but one of the bouts on the card in last Wednesday’s match against Auburn, eventually earning a 68-3 victory over the Maroons.

Only in the last bout, at 195 pounds, was there any sort of blemish, and even that was by a single point, Chris Pappas falling to Michael Hamilton 3-2 at 195 pounds.

Prior to that, CBA/J-D, who is expected to contend next Saturday in the Section III Dual Meet at Cicero-North Syracuse, won 14 in a row, and only three of them were forfeits to David BeSeth (99 pounds), Matt Griffin (120 pounds) and Tyler Kellison (126 pounds). Most of the points were gained on the mat.

Laith Abdel-Aziz opened at 220 pounds by beating Rory Allen 12-7, just before Mingus Betsey (285 pounds) pinned Parker Hogan midway through the second period. Myles Griffin won a tough 106-pound bout over Luca Pirozzolo 6-1 as Ethan Wells (113 pounds) handled Jamyr Grimes 12-1.

Garrett Bauer, at 132 pounds, began a string of seven straight CBA/J-D wins when he got past Justin Marullo 9-6. Another tough match followed at 145 pounds as Jonah Cavallo got past Hunter Duger 3-1, though in between Brian Martin (138 pounds) pinned Eric Anseth early in the second period. Brandon Milham (152 pounds) claimed another decision, 13-4, over Alex Ansteth.

Impressive at 160 pounds, Tyriq Block pinned James Klink in 59 seconds and Jake Wright (170 pounds) took 58 seconds to pin Lucas Hogan. At 182 pounds, Zach Langdon waited to pin Jared Haviland until there was 27 seconds left.

On that same night, Fayetteville-Manlius wrestling team paid a visit to Cicero-North Syracuse last Wednesday night and only managed a handful of wins on the mat, not enough to keep up as it lost to the Northstars 54-22.

A tough opening match at 152 saw James Ferro allow a single escape, yet lose 1-0 to Anthony Desimone. Of the first six bouts, the Hornets won just one of them, at 170, when Bryce Doane nearly got a technical fall while handling Robert Salvett 21-8.

From there, the Hornets were shut out until 285, when Andrew Testani needed 1:47 to pin Reis Spicer. Braden Florczyk, at 106, lost a 9-8 thriller to Dario Ciciarelli,

Three of the final four bouts did go in F-M’s favor. Jon Scalzetti, at 126, beat Shane McDonald 8-4, with Justin Bedell (132) getting away from Zach Sweeney in a 10-4 decision as, in the finale at 145, Ali Salem pinned Jeff St. Denny in the second period.

East Syracuse Minoa wrestled on Wednesday, too, against Central Square, and also struggled in a 61-16 defeat, with the Redhawks claiming seven of the first eight bouts, the only exception from Donovan Marriott, at 113, who pinned Kody Haywood in 95 seconds.

At 138, Joe Regan lost, 10-7, to Casey Brennan, with Austin West (145) also in a good battle with Nick Ackley, but taking an 11-7 defeat. Jeff Loder, at 152, won when he blanked Caden Rupracht 13-0, and Ameer Ladd (285) won when Brandon Windey was disqualified.

