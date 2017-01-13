Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Dec. 18 to Jan. 4

DeWitt

Raven Clanton, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Joredan Walker, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Jennifer Rizzo, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Philias Mattice, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with harassment in the second degree

Lindsay Gordon, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Tecora Pertilla, 40, of East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

Sedat Berisa, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with a DWI, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no headlights and operating a motor vehicle without a driver license.

Debra Murphy, 51, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Candace Palmer, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Amber Gray, 32, of DeWitt, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Jeffrey Kelly, 28, of Minoa, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with DWAI drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to keep right.

Shane Phillips, 39, of Canastota, was arrested Dec. 29 on a bench warrant for petit larceny.

William Anthis, 53, of Webster, NY, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with criminal contempt.

Diamond Latson, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Skye Deredita, 20, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with petit larceny and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Tony Sabbagh, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Sandee Lenhardt, 26, of Solvay, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Keith Ramsden, 29, of Liverpool, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Keith Bray, 19, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with DWI drugs, no head light and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Diane Rogers, 53, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with petit larceny.

Mark Bixby, 21, of Canastota, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Jae’Mira Anderson, 18, of Liverpool, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with assault in the third degree.

Nicole Crosby, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Alisha Pizarro, 19, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Jessica Chrysler, 34, of Baldwinsville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with petit larceny and trespassing.

Kathleen Brown, 50, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with a DWI and an aggravated DWI.

Benjamin Chrysler, 40, of Baldwinsville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child and trespassing.

Sang Ceu, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with no headlights, unlicensed operator, operating with a suspended registration, a DWI and aggravated DWI.

Manlius

A 16-year-old male, of Fremont Road, East Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Thomas J. Cocopoti, 24, of W. Fourth street, Fulton, was arrested Jan. 3 on a bench warrant.

Michelle M. Sennett, 60, of Siawassia Street, Jamesville, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with petit larceny.

Brian A. Wright, 22, of W. Heman Street, East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, failure to stop at a stop sign, unreasonable speed and unlicensed operator.

Bradley A. Davis, 21, of Basher Hill Road, Jamesville, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with DWAI drugs.

Warren C. Taylor, 73, of Poolsbrook Road, Kirkville, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Evaristo J. Hernandez, 23, of Poolsbrook Road, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree.

William D. Stuper, 55, of Collamer Road, DeWitt, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Christopher M. Burden, 26, of Roycroft Road, DeWitt, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, driving while impaired by drugs, driving while intoxicated and an improper turn signal.

Sean M. Cummings-Carden, 26, of N. Scott Street, Arlington, VA, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to stop at stop sign and driving left of markings.

Cameron D. Lyons, 22, of Roundmill Lane, Minoa, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with exposure of a person and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Kyle J. Landlois, 26, of Davis Street, East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with speeding, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent and a DWI.

Fabian N. Phillips, 23, of Hialeah Court, Baldwinsville, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and no/insufficient plate lamps.

