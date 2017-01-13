Anna Marie Cirincione, 103

Anna Marie “Ann” Cirincione, 103, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2017, at her home at The Athenaeum in Skaneateles, where she has resided for the past five years. Ann was born in Schenectady, N.Y., in 1913 to John and Mary Cerrito. The daughter of Italian immigrants who valued education, Ann completed high school at 16 and then earned an RN degree at Brady Maternity Hospital in Albany, where she became an obstetrical nurse. Following her 1940 marriage to Frank James Cirincione, who died in 1968, she co-owned Schenectady Importing Company. At age 62, after selling the company she earned a bachelor’s degree at The College of St. Rose in Albany. At the same time, she became the discharge planner at St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady. Ann retired 36 years ago, and then was able to devote much of her time to her passion, cooking. According to many, she was the best cook they ever knew. She had the ability to taste a food and recreate the recipe perfectly, or even improve on what “the chefs in New York made.” Her other interest included reading and discussing politics, making it clear that her view was always from the right, and also right.

Ann was predeceased by her siblings, the Honorable D. Vincent Cerrito, Gus Cerrito, Jesse Vacca, Jeanne Hoag, and Madge Strong. She is survived by her three children, Mary Ann Hayes (Stephen) of Marion, MA, F. James Cirincione, MD (Sharon) of Skaneateles, and Robert J. Cirincione, MD (Janice) of Hagerstown, MD. She loved her nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She took great interest in all aspects of their lives.

Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Luke’s Church in Schenectady . Burial follows at Most Redeemer Cemetery. If you choose to remember Ann through a charitable donation, due to Ann’s love of foods, her ownership of a food importing company in Schenectady and her generosity in sharing food with others throughout her life, the family requests donations to St. Luke’s Food Pantry, 1241 State Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. The family also wishes to thank the staff of The Athenaeum for treating Ann with great dignity, respect and love.

